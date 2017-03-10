Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017 To Take Place in Shanghai?

The upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017 might take place in Shanghai, China, as exclusively reported by WWD. Although Victoria’s Secret has yet to confirm the news, we won’t be surprised if WWD is right, as the sources prove to be always right.

As it often happens, social media is the place, where sneak peeks proliferate, with Victoria’s Secret models Josephine Skriver, Sui He, Ming Xi and Alessandra Ambrosio being the ones who are posting pictures of their Victoria’s Secret Tour in China.

According to WWD, the lingerie giant opened up a new store in Shanghai’s Lippo Plaza, where the Angels did meets-and-greets on Wednesday. And the pictures are so many and kind of cryptic, with just a few words as captions, that it really seems the Angels are “concealing” something. Plus, always according to WWD, Victoria’s Secret is currently arranging the upcoming show’s stage.

Victoria’s Secret, like many other labels such as Max Mara, which showed its pre-fall 2017 collection in Shanghai earlier last year, has been massively investing in China for the past few years, opening 26 beauty- and accessories-only stores in the country ever since 2015. By opening its first ever full-assortment store a few weeks ago, the brand took the ultimate step into “conquering” the Chinese market after the backlash resulted from its 2016 runway show. Victoria’s Secret was accused of cultural appropriation by several Chinese newspapers, critics, fashionistas, and socialites, which didn’t approved of its multicultural fashions.

If WWD’s predictions are right, a not too distant Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai could be historical, indeed. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is, in fact, one of the most acclaimed fashion events of the year, as besides astounding lingerie pieces and the ultra-luxurious Fantasy Bras, it also focuses on excellent music and performances. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is also a hotbed of talents, as the models that get to run its catwalk quickly become top-list models (just think about the Hadids and Kendall Jenner, who are now some of the highest paid models in the industry).

Will Shanghai join Paris, London, New York City, and Los Angeles as one of the destined cities for the highly anticipated Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show? We guess only a few weeks/months separate us from the official answer!

