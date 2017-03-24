Lingerie and Swimwear

Wildfox Couture's Sun-Kissed SS 2017 Lookbook Unveils Summer's Coolest Swimwear Designs

Wildfox always manages to present a new lookbook with just the right amount of retro feel and vintage touches for their trademark nostalgic air. Right now the Wildfox spring 2017 collection, which is available for purchase online on Wildfox.com, is split into two lookbooks, the Paradise Found collection and the Tropical Bliss collection. Both are full of sun-drenched photos depicting the models enjoying time in the sun, on a boat, on shore, relaxing and just enjoying themselves.

Wildfox Couture SS 2017 Swimwear Lookbook

With the current early spring weather being cold and dreary, the Wildfox spring/summer 2017 collection is an effective message to get people on board with plotting out their new summer looks to include some of Wildfox’s swimwear variety. The lookbook used a post card format to announce the credits showing off another feature of Wildfox lookbooks – a full dedication and immersion into a theme (check out the yearbook lookbook from 2016).

The models, Robin Marjolein and Victoria Germyn were photographed by Mark Hunter and Steven Meiers. Makeup artist Gloria Noto and hair stylist Luke Chamberlain were also credited here along with the executive producer Jimmy Sommers. The credits were listed on the address section of the postcard next to the message ‘Wish You Were Here!’ Both models appearing to have their own postcards are cute and quirky, as expected.

The clothes in both collections provide an interesting blend of staples we expect from Wildfox, particularly interesting tops. A nude colored sweater with a white bikini print on it is an incredibly cute and clever way to one up the infamous bikini body tee shirts.

Wildfox Couture SS 2017 Swimwear Lookbook

Wildfox Couture SS 2017 Swimwear Lookbook

Accessories always make a big portion of a lookbook; they just accentuate everything beautifully. The eyewear was incredible; it was one of the first accessories to zoom in on in every picture they are provided in. The cool duo toned frames and large cat eyes with dark lenses and even a clear set on thin metal, retro styled frames gave the collection options that were incredibly smart and cute.

Wildfox swimsuits here meant many different things apparently, and none of them looked bad. There were bodysuits thrown in that could have doubled as either a bodysuit or a swimsuit. One of the greatest said Chips and Salsa diet on a black short sleeved swimsuit, while the model held a jar of salsa and reached into a bag of chips while sitting on deck.

Wildfox Couture SS 2017 Swimwear Lookbook

Others included the high waisted, high cut bikini bottoms, paired with a crop top, which is an inescapably retro look. Here the paradox of describing the appeals of the new Wildfox retro inspired collection means describing outfits that have an appeal born of a favoritism for more retro designs.

Wildfox has established that it has international appeal, being distributed in over 150 different countries currently, because they have that sort of demand to meet.

Wildfox Couture SS 2017 Swimwear Lookbook

Photos courtesy of Wildfox Couture

