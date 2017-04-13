Karmen Pedaru Models Zara Home’s Summer 2017 Swimsuits

The Zara Home summer 2017 swimsuit collection is colorful and incredible with prints and patterns from florals to paisleys. The Spanish brand carefully chose the location, styles and model in order to create the ideal relaxed and bohemian beachy aesthetic without being too far away from gorgeous beachwear. Karmen Pedaru is chosen as the face for the campaign, and each photo shows her modelling each look from fabulous angles with the incredible poolside background.

There don’t seem to be any one-piece swimsuits, but that is hardly a surprise. Bikinis are the publicly allowable option that is one step away from lingerie, and Zara’s lingerie line was amazingly shown just recently. By not having to switch gears 100% they came up with a very sexy line of beachwear and swimsuits that are amazing to see and wear.

The poolside background showed off much more than the assorted cuts and styles of bikinis with the different patterns and color choices, but also allowed for the coverups in various relaxed styles to be shown. The number of options is the same number of patterns, an exciting concept that translates to a wide range of options and a decreased likelihood that you will be unintentionally caught in the same bikini at your next poolside or beachy outing.

So many different cuts mean flattering bikini options for a wider range of shoppers and the styles overall are elegant. Even though I compared the Zara Home summer 2017 swimsuits to the previous lingerie line, it was not to give off the impression that the new campaign is too risqué – quite the opposite! The entire collection is summer time and beach apropos. The coverups are vibrant and beautifully cut. The designs of not just the bathing suits but also the coverups are flattering.

The sophisticated style and chic options, like the crème colored flowing wide-leg pants and black and white giraffe print bikini top set are amazing. Even more so than the designs are not just attractive, but also clever. Using the wide legged pants as an example again, there are pockets on the pants and the waistband looks sturdy enough for you to actually USE the pockets. Everyone knows women’s fashion is desperately short on utility options like adequate pockets. To have this incorporated on a beachwear coverup is amazing!

The multipiece sets that look like leisure wear feature very detailed patterns and trendy cuts. The collection is very immersive – it is very easy to lose yourself in the styles offered, and Karmen Pedaru looks so comfortable in everything that it is easy to want to try it on. Accessories were limited to hats and slides, but it is okay, because the clothes are the features for this campaign, and they were showcased beautifully.

Photos courtesy of Zara Home