Model Liza Golden-Bhojwani Ditched Her 500-Calories-a-Day Diet and Gained Weight to Be Healthier

Model Liza Golden Bhojwani decided to share her body conscious story with the world, and the ripples of positivity and insight that will result from her story are likely to help a lot of people. In the posts on Instagram, Liza elaborated on more than just her modelling career and her weight maintenance, but how being healthy feels for her now.

It was a revealing and sensitive set of posts that informed people of her personal experiences without throwing a single person under the bus. She did, however, express love and gratitude for her husband who helped her to love the healthier version of herself. Her timeline was clean and clear, covering the break from her incredibly restrictive diet and the results over the following fashion week runway shows.

The whole recounting of the experience did not once lose its personal accounting or lose focus and Liza Golden Bhojwani was very clear on how her body consciousness has changed and how she feels that her life has improved. We learned how the peak of her career had her so meticulously maintaining her weight with such unrealistic goals that she was only ingesting 500 calories a day – rigidly.

Unable to maintain a diet that barely kept her body fuelled she lost consciousness while making herself a meal, recounting the experience to us and telling us all exactly how that felt. The decision to “call it quits with the diet and workout regimen I was put on and… do it on my own” Liza recounts similarly to an awakening.

The intimate view of how the weight gain was perceived gradually began to affect her mentally. She bravely explained how the restrictions she had to place on herself in order to maintain a successful high fashion career made her feel more disconnected from the fashion and modelling world she’d loved so much previously.

She went from feeling incredible and experiencing the ‘serious adrenaline rush’ that high fashion modelling gave her to saying: “I had seriously just given up on my short lived high fashion career, because I just simply could not hack it.” This was back in 2012.

By 2014, modelling began to glitter and call to her again and Liza began watching what she ate again – but in a much more responsible way. Liza said: “I wanted in again, but in a much healthier way,” she recalled. “And I did just that, I worked my a** off day in and day out in the gym. I was strict about my diet, but I wasn’t fully starving myself like I had two years ago, I was eating more but I still kept a diary of exactly what I ate everyday and I would tally up the calories at the end of the day.”

This method worked out much better for her; she was fit and healthy but not where many of the brands wanted her to be. By 2016 she (and her dogs) had relocated to India, giving up New York and traditional modelling standards deciding to model what she wants, how she wants, with support and love in her corner.

Liza Golden Bhojwani’s final decision is one that is not only respectable, but also inspiring. She said: “I do it solely for myself, not for my job anymore. I eat what I want and I feel no guilt. And for me that’s a good feeling. Maybe I wasn’t made to be on the covers of magazines and shooting the biggest and best brands, but I was made for a reason. I do deserve to be happy and feel fulfilled. We all do.” She’s right!

