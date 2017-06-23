11 Bronzer Formulas That Will Give A Golden Goddess Glow

Owning a bronzer(s) is a MUST for your summer makeup routine, these products have the power to contour your face into a work of art! These 11 bronzers will give you the ultimate glow all summer long sans sunshine.

Bronzing products come in many different formulations now and we believe based off this list you can find your new must have.

The velvety finish of this light cream-gel bronzer leaves your skin with a beautiful sun-bathed look. Wear it on its own, or for a hint of outdoors radiance, over or under your favorite foundation. You can find this at NORDSTROM.

2.Powder

Feel the sun on your cheeks with this Bronzing Powder. It naturally reproduces varying shades of the sun to give your complexion a natural glow any time of the year. Its formula is enriched with moisturizing active ingredients so it won’t dry out the skin, and it provides you with long-lasting comfort, too. You can also shop this at NORDSTROM.

3.Spray

Guerlain wanted to give their customers more and so her is the Terracotta Spray!This is an entirely new way to get a temporary sunny glow. Using the technology used in a professional airbrush makeup application, the spray goes on in an ultra-light mist. The spray diffusion ensures a uniform application that covers every inch of the face evenly in just seconds. We picked ours up at SEPHORA.

4.Stick

This beach stick in Ibiza will give you that happy, healthy, rested, youthful glow that only a week at the beach can give you! Read the rave reviews about this wonderful stick at CHARLOTTE TILBURY . I am just going to fan girl my love for her and place my other favorites here, here, here and here!

5. Matte Stick

This is summer in a Stick. Cream matte bronzer packed with mango butter, coconut oil, and avocado oil for a hydrated, sun-kissed glow. Swipe and blend onto cheekbones, brow bone, bridge of nose, collarbone, arms, and legs, for an all-over glow. If you don’t own this you can get yours at MILK.

6.Liquid



At first I was afraid of this product, but OMG! Just add 1 drop to your moisturizer for that summer glow or add 1 drop to your foundation to enhance or mimic a tan. For darker color, increase the number of drops to gradually build your tan. This transparent sun-tinted glow creator has a lightweight gel texture with no shimmer. Tan is matte, always natural and never orange. It’s selling fast at the BODYSHOP.

7.Gel

Gel is a new formula for bronzers that seems to be popping up. This instant pick-me-up for skin by Clinique is a sheer, oil-free gel that creates a warm, healthy glow on your skin. It’s suitable for all skin types and tones, too. Try this out at NORDSTROM.

8.Mouse

The brand says that the lightweight formula simply melts into skin and won’t clog pores; it’s absolutely perfect for use under your favorite makeup! It’s always also nice to read that it’s clinically proven to dramatically lift, firm and tone skin. I found this at FOREVER 21.

9.Tint

Have you tried tint bronzer? Clarins say that this product offers a rich, tropical color with mistake-proof results thanks to the unique cotton pad application method that makes self-tanning fast and easy. The tinted formula allows you to see exactly where the product has been applied, which makes for a mistake-proof, streak-proof result. Shop it at SEPHORA.

10.Serum

I never wanted to own anything more after testing this product out. This “No Bronzer “Bronzer is an innovative serum designed to contour youthful definition while giving an elegant veil of warm color and protecting with an SPF 30. What? Bronzing while protecting and rejuvenating your skin! Shop it at ULTA.

11.Overnight

This is the NEW NEW from Charlotte Tilbury and like her it’s absolutely genius! Apply this at night to a clean face, neck, and décolletage. Within 3 nights of application you will see your dream bronzed glow. It’s almost sold out at CHARLOTTE TILBURY because yeah…it’s that good!