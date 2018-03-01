16 Flawless Ways to Pull Off the Red Eyeshadow Trend

Once numerous beauty bloggers start playing with a certain makeup look, you can be sure that it’s the next big thing. And since many of us love trying new trends it’s a good thing to know what’s hot on the beauty scene. You’ve probably already noticed that red eyeshadow looks are favorite of many celebrities and bloggers. The sexy red lids are trending on red carpets and are taking over everyone’s Instagram feed. So it’s time for you to get hyped about a fresh eyeshadow trend you can pull off. We’ve rounded up 16 gorgeous ways in which you can involve the red eyeshadow trend in your makeup routine. Don’t shy away from colors, instead start experimenting with these statement hues.

A statement red glittery lid to make you the beauty queen of the night.