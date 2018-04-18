8 Brands for Medium & Dark Skin Tones Are Coming to Target

Every makeup brand is now trying to make their shade range more inclusive thanks to innovative creators such as Rihanna. Women with dark or a very light skin tone have a lot of trouble finding their ideal shades when it comes to makeup products.



Now Target is once again expanding their beauty assortment. The good news is that most of the additions will be ideal for ladies with darker skin tones. This makes the shopping experience much easier and the choices more diverse. Some of the makeup labels that will arrive at Target are even founded by women of color. This is such a huge step forward for the up-and-coming brands and for the retailer itself.

Target partnered up with eight brands, which will add over 150 products to their already existing beauty range. The collections will feature eyeshadows, lipsticks, highlighters, and an impressive array of over 60 different foundation shades. All of these drops are meant for medium to dark skin tones. Everyone’s favorite brand Makeup Geek is one of the labels joining the partnership. Haleys, Coloured Raine, Every Hue, Violet Voss, and The Lip Bar are among the rising labels you can now buy at Target. Hue Noir delivers makeup specifically for ladies of color, while Reina Rebelde was founded by a Latin woman.

“We know our guests have a wide range of beauty needs and preferences, and we want to make sure Target has the best assortment for all hair types or skin tones. These eight new cosmetic brands will further our range of shade options—from foundation to lip—and are available at incredible prices. We’ll continue to listen to our guests to understand what beauty products they’re looking for at Target, and look forward to seeing their response to these new cosmetic brands.”- explained Christina Hennington, senior vice president of Beauty and Essentials at Target.

For Target, providing a diverse range of products is not a trend. The popular retailer explains how inclusivity in beauty is simply a necessity. Their makeup shelves will now be richer with the goodies of these eight new brands. Now everyone can officially turn to Target’s stores to shop essential makeup products.

All of the new brands that are already sold online will hit Target stores in May. Customers will be able to shop the upcoming range in over a hundred shops all over the United States. One of the greatest things about a Target shopping experience is the prices. All the new releases will cost between $9.99 and $24.99.