9 Things Women Who Love Makeup Are Sick of Hearing

If you are makeup & beauty obsessed you probably hear some annoying phrases very often. Unfortunately, girls who love makeup hear very inappropriate things from some people. Sometimes people might think that they are giving a compliment. Well, that’s not the case. Women who love makeup might have heard that a thousand times and are sick of hearing it. The Instagram sensation Huda Kattan reveals 9 phrases that make women who love makeup roll their eyes. Watch the short video to see what Huda Kattan has to say on this hot subject.



According to the beauty mogul, you should stop using the word “interesting” around women who love makeup. The word “interesting” isn’t a real compliment, so you better think of something else.

“You don’t need makeup” is another super-boring phrase that almost every woman has heard in her life. Honestly, guys and girls, we can all do better than that. Many women love to wear makeup. There is a misconception that women wear makeup to hide something. That can be the case at times, but that’s not the purpose. There are women who love to get all glammed up, even if it’s 6 am in the morning.

The winner of “Things Women Who Love Makeup Are Sick of Hearing” is ” Who are you trying to look good for?” Grown-up and confident women such as the gorgeous Huda Kattan want to look good for themselves first. That’s all she cares, and that’s all we need to care. At the end of the day, we have to love ourselves with and without makeup.

Women who love makeup have makeup-free days as well. If she isn’t wearing a concealer doesn’t mean she has health issues. So, asking someone who wears makeup every day “Are you sick?” on the day they decided to give their face a rest is rude.

One thing that you should say to a woman who loves makeup, according to Huda is: “You look Gorgeous!”