Adwoa Aboah, Ashley Graham & More Join Revlon’s “Live Boldly” Campaign

Just weeks after announcing Gal Gadot as their ambassador, Revlon is bringing more famous names in their family. As a part of the Live Boldly campaign, the cosmetics brand tapped Ashley Graham, Adwoa Aboah, Raquel Zimmermann, and Imaan Hammam. They are the new addition of Revlon’s spokeswomen. Achok Majak and Rina Fukushi are the two models that also joined the campaign for a photo shoot which shows that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.



Revlon launched the Live Boldly movement, as a way to support diversity and make their brand more inclusive. As an action for positive change, the beauty company celebrates all women as equally beautiful. This is their first ad that features models of different sizes, ages, and shapes. In the debut shot of the ads, you can see the six uniquely beautiful ladies strolling down the street while wearing gorgeous metallic dresses.

This is the first official beauty contract for the gorgeous Graham. It’s unbelievable that it took so much time for beauty brands to snatch Ashley as their ambassador. After all, she is one of the most popular names in the industry who ranked among the highest-paid models of 2017. According to her, this is a groundbreaking move, considering the fact that not many plus-sized models get featured in such huge campaigns.

“I am thrilled to be part of this timely and groundbreaking campaign with different types of women across races, ages, and sizes, and to leverage this platform to continue to create positive change. To ‘Live Boldly’ is the mantra of my life. Every day in the mirror I say to myself, ‘I am bold, I am brilliant, I am beautiful,’ and together with Revlon, we can inspire all women to do the same.”- Graham told in her statement.

Adwoa’s immense success is another inspirational story to hear. After having a troubled past, she managed to land the award of Model of the Year for 2017 by the British Council. Aboah also funded the platform Gurls Talk, where women can freely share all of their experiences and stories.

“Revlon gives us a platform that allows us to be accessible to all different types of women. To me, ‘living boldly’ means being unapologetic, knowing no boundaries, being vulnerable, strong, authentic and yourself.”- Adwoa shared.

Hammam is a well-known African-Arabic model, that has broken boundaries many times since the start of her career. Imaan has been the cover girl of countless popular magazines and walked every single high-end runway show you can imagine. Zimmermann has an impressive resume as both a model and environmentalist.

Hopefully, Revlon’s full product range will become much more diverse in the future. The Live Boldly campaign is a huge step towards making the beauty industry equal for all women.