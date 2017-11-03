Perfumes & Makeup

Adwoa Aboah Is The New Face Of Marc Jacobs Beauty

The gorgeous supermodel Adwoa Aboah is the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty. She officially joined the ranks of celebrities such as Kaia Gerber, Edie Campbel, Jessica Lange and Winona Ryder. Adwoa radiates with power, which is what Marc was looking for. The model is thrilled to be a part of Marc’s new campaign. This is her first makeup-related partnership.

Adwoa Aboah Is The New Face OF Marc Jacobs Beauty liquid lip crayon
Photo Credit: David Sims

Marc gave me my first fashion show in New York City. It was a dream come true and from that point on, he has been one of my biggest supporters. I am so excited to be the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty, and to have been able to work alongside Marc once again is truly inspirational. His attention to detail is like no other and you see his vision instantly come to life.”- Adwoa told in the press release.

Adwoa Aboah Is The New Face OF Marc Jacobs Beauty makeup peach eyeshadow
Photo Credit: @marcbeauty/Instagram

Adwoa’s first campaign for the brand will launch in December. It will mark the debut of a new product of the beauty company. According to the brand, it will be “the first-ever liquid lipstick in a crayon”. “Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon” is a long-lasting lip product, promised to last up to 16 hours.

Adwoa Aboah Is The New Face OF Marc Jacobs Beauty Illustration
Photo Credit: @dindvin/Instagram

The world-renewed photographer David Sims shot the ad campaign. In the released picture you will see Aboah looking as gorgeous as ever. She is wearing the shade “Rouge” on her lips in the campaign pictures. Her signature buzz cut is covered with a purple hat and a colorful scarf. The release date for the lip crayons is December 12. Adwoa’s new favorite lip products will be available in-store and online.

Adwoa Aboah Is The New Face OF Marc Jacobs Beauty liquid lip crayon behind the scenes
Photo Credit: @marcbeauty/Instagram

Aboah and Marc have a history. The iconic designer was the one who gave Adwoa her first show back in the day. Since then, she grew into a fashion force, conquering runways all around the world. Aside from her many fashion deals and partnerships, the model also has an online platform. You’ve probably heard about “Gurls Talk”, a website that aims to empower women and teenagers. The 25-year-model is constantly breaking beauty standards thanks to her unique looks. Adwoa is a loud activist that always finds a way to celebrate women both through her platform and other social media. Just a few weeks ago the model scored a nomination in the category “Model of the Year” at the 2017 Fashion Awards.

