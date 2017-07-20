Anastasia Beverly Hills is Releasing The New Subculture Palette

Last summer everyone went crazy over the first eyeshadow palette by Anastasia Beverly Hills. Now, the cosmetics company is giving us another reason to be excited. The brand’s new Subculture Palette is already on the way. Judging from the popularity of its predecessor, this will probably be the makeup product of the season.

The company shared a picture of the Subculture Palette placed right next to Modern Renaissance on their Instagram profile, followed by a very catchy title.

“It all started here. ABH branched out into makeup (for the second time in our company history) on Instagram. What social media did for our brand, and others alike, is connect us with our makeup family. In August 2012 when this page started, this page was the home base for our Subculture; where makeup lovers united, and still do. Subculture is the second palette in the ABH collection created with our insta family in mind. @norvina and I hope you love it, just as much as you love Modern Renaissance. Thank you for your continued support ❤️ Launching 7-25. Stay tuned for the reveal. #anastasiabeverlyhills #ABHSubculture”

The Subculture palette is completely different from the Modern Renaissance. It is made of warmer autumn colors that are captivating. It features 14 eyeshadows of which 12 are matte and two are shimmery. The choice of colors is very impressive. All of them are darker than the ones in Modern Renaissance, but they will rule your fall makeup look. In the palette, you will find dark plum, several shades of dark blue, warm green, orange, gray and neutral shades such as white, cream and soft pink.

Two months ago a Redditor leaked pictures of the Subculture palette. With the whole controversy going around their new product, a lot of people weren’t sure that Anastasia Beverly Hills would actually release the palette. But as a surprise to many, the popular cosmetics company decided to delight all of the makeup junkies with another big surprise.

The palette will be released on July 25, which is only five days away. On the same day, Anastasia will release two other new products: a liquid highlighter and their first matte traditional lipstick. Fans are already freaking out over the palette. The new products will be available on the brand’s official website anastasiabeverlyhills.com.

Photo Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills