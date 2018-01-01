Perfumes & Makeup

Anastasia Beverly Hills To Drop Powder Bronzers

We can officially start 2018 with great makeup news. Anastasia Beverly Hills is a leading cosmetics brand that constantly surprises with quality releases. The makeup brand is well-known for their iconic brow products and eyeshadow palettes. When it comes to face products, Anastasia Beverly Hills offers sought-after blush and glow kits, as well as contour palettes. The only thing missing is powder bronzers which are the next exciting launch by the company.

Anastasia Beverly Hills To Drop Powder Bronzers In 2018 packaging
Photo Credit: @trendmood1/Instagram

The brand’s president Norvina Claudia Soare confirmed the new drop on Twitter and Snapchat. She also shared a few details about the upcoming products. According to Norvina, the brand paid a lot of attention to shades and undertones. Soare took the time to answer some of the fans’ questions regarding inclusivity of the color range.

Anastasia Beverly Hills To Drop Powder Bronzers In 2018 packaging
Photo Credit: @trendmood1/Instagram

“I’m so excited about bronzers 6 shades coming. Excited about the undertones, I always struggle with bronzer shades being too red, or too cool toned that they look muddy on. My shade is Rich Amber which is a neutral honey. The range goes from fair to deep, and I’m considering this to be the launch of a category, having the opportunity to launch more shades to suit the widest variety of undertones, which is the trickiest part with bronzer (I think).”-Norvina explained.

Soare only shared a sneak peek of the gorgeous black packaging with golden letters. Unfortunately, she didn’t reveal any more information about the powder bronzers. We expect to get a first look at the products very soon.

Anastasia Beverly Hills To Drop Powder Bronzers In 2018 packaging
Photo Credit: @norvina1/Snapchat

Anastasia Beverly Hills is the brand ladies turn to when they need to get their brow game on point. They also expanded into eyeshadow palettes, lip products, highlighter kits, blush and contour palettes, and makeup brushes. ABH has changed the way women see and use makeup, and is rapidly taking over the beauty world.

If you’re already a huge fan of Anastasia Beverly Hills’ products, you probably can’t wait to get your hands on the bronzers. Until now, we could fake that sun-kissed skin with the brand’s stunning Glow Kits. Thankfully, the brand heard all our prayers and needs for the new year ahead. The official release date of the powder bronzers is not revealed yet. All we know so far is that you can expect the drop sometime in March 2018. You have enough time to get your savings ready and go crazy over the new drop when the time comes.

