Becca Cosmetics Skin Love Line Brings More Glowing Skin Essentials

The beloved makeup brand Becca Cosmetics has been keeping our glow game strong ever since it launched. Its powder and liquid highlighters are a staple in almost every makeup bag. Beauty gurus have thousands of videos that praise Becca’s insanely glowy products while professional makeup artists swear by them. There isn’t a single makeup obsessive that hasn’t tried some of Becca’s products for a radiant skin. Now the brand has some very exciting news for all its loyal fans: there is a Skin Love collection coming that promises more products to achieve that seamless glowing complexion.



The Skin Love collection includes three new products as an addition to its iconic Shimmering Skin Perfector and best-selling powder highlighters. According to Becca Cosmetics, the new collection is “made with a proprietary blend of natural ingredients and actives that help hydrate, nourish and brighten the skin instantly and over time.” Besides makeup, this line includes the brand’s first ever skin care product: the Skin Love Glow Elixir. The rest of the collection consists of a new foundation and a highlighting stick.

The Skin Love Glow Elixir is a “lightweight #primer serum infused with BECCA’s Glow Nectar Brightening Hydra Complex a proprietary blend of natural ingredients that help brighten, hydrate, and soothe the skin.” Additionally, the “radiance-boosting formula is enriched with brightening molasses; a soothing blend of honey, algae, and peony extract; and moisture magnets like sodium hyaluronate and licorice. An antioxidant smoothie of blueberry extract, cranberry extract, resveratrol, and vitamin E,” reads the caption of the popular makeup news account @trendmood1. The product will be available for $48.

The new Becca Cosmetics foundation features a medium coverage with a soft-matte finish. The brand describes the foundation as buildable if you prefer a more full coverage. The product promises to blur your imperfections and pores leaving your skin smooth and healthy-looking. Becca Cosmetics isn’t offering the magic number 40 when it comes to the shade range. The Skin Love Weightless Blur foundation comes in 24 shades and has a price tag of $44.

The third product in the Becca Cosmetics Skin Love collection is the Glow Glaze Stick. The stick is designed to give you a universally-flattering dewy glow. This product also features skin-friendly ingredients such as vitamin C, ginger, cold-pressed avocado and melon blend, murumuru butter, and sodium hyaluronate. The Glow Glaze Stick is priced at $28.

The Becca Cosmetics Skin Love collection will drop on August 3, on beccacosmetics.com as well as at Sephora, Ulta, and Nordstrom.