BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette Is Revealed!

Just recently we wrote about the BECCA Cosmetics and Chrissy Teigen collaboration, specifically about hints for a stunning highlight. Now we know that the truth is even better – the collaboration has created a highlighter palette! The BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette will retail for $46 and will be available at all BECCA Cosmetics counters and can also be purchased online at Sephora’s website.

Chrissy Teigen was as hands on and involved in the process of creating her Glow Face Palette as her Instagram posts indicated. She has been a fan of BECCA Cosmetic highlighters for a good while, proudly declaring herself to be so on a few occasions.

The custom designed palette features four different options, each hand chosen for the Glow Face Palette. One of these cheek-enhancing shades is a current BECCA Cosmetics highlighter option that happens to be Chrissy Teigen’s favorite, and was quickly included in the palette.

Chrissy Teigen’s favorite highlighter is Rose Gold, and the shades that will accompany them are equally soft, shimmering with just the right touch of light reflecting brightness. The other three shades were designed specifically for this highlighting palette, carefully created with enough nuance to flatter a wide range of skin tones, and each one is a brand new offering for BECCA Cosmetics.

The actual contents of the limited edition BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette are two shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighters, a Sunlit Bronzer and a Luminous Blush. Again, the Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in the color Rose Gold is Chrissy Teigen’s favorite shade by BECCA that she did not have to custom create.

Rose gold is on trend right now and has been for a little bit, so although this shade is very complementary on a variety of skin tones, it also fits right in with a very flattering and eye-catching trend.

The other pressed highlighter color is Beach Nectar, a color that features hints of gold and apricot. The Sunlit Bronzer in the color Malibu Soleil is reminiscent of a good summer tan and the Luminous Blush in Hibiscus Bloom is the limited edition golden and pink tinted coral.

The package is very springtime fresh with a summery cute feel thanks to the shades of gold, pink and cream swirled marble like on the top with cold lettering for BECCA and a heart with Chrissy’s signature on the lower half of the lid. The pink hues of the face palette are cute, but the very large square shaped mirror inside is as important and great as the shades the BECCA x Chrissy Teigen collaboration has created.

So many different palettes have the shades, and no mirror or a small ineffective mirror instead of a good sized one as shown here. Clearly, we can trust Chrissy Teigen to give us what we really want.

Photos courtesy of BECCA Cosmetics