Bella Hadid Models the New Colorful Dior Makeup Collection

Leave it to Bella Hadid to introduce you to your newest spring and summer beauty obsession – colorful eyeliners and mascaras. Dior dropped the Diorshow 2018 makeup collection, a range of boldly-hued mascaras and liquid liners perfect for the upcoming sunny season. The luxury makeup brand offers an impressive range of shades and textures for everyone who wants to get creative with color.



The younger Hadid sister fronts the campaign sporting a few show-stopping makeup looks. Bella is often a minimalist when it comes to makeup, but she went bold for the Diorshow 2018 campaign. The model has rocked many bold looks on the runway, but off-duty she likes to keep things sweet and simple. Anyway, get ready to see the daring side of Bella Hadid in this new makeup campaign. Makeup artist Peter Philips used vivid shades on her eyelids such as neon pink, ultraviolet, turquoise, yellow and more. His idea was to show women that they can be “daring with color, in an elegant way”. In the campaign shots, you can see Bella flaunting multicolored layered eyeliner look, as well as ingenious feline eyeliner with different colorful mascaras on her lower and bottom lashes.

Colorful liners and mascaras certainly don’t get the attention they deserve. Mostly because a lot of women are afraid to ditch their black makeup essentials and play with color. The makeup artist behind Bella’s looks, Peter Philips shared a few tips for using colorful liners and mascaras. Since not many would dare to recreate the model’s campaign looks, he suggested using black mascara as a base and adding a touch of color just on the tips of the eyelashes. Another option is to use vibrantly-hued mascara only on the lower lashes. The possibilities are endless and it’s all up to you and your preferences. The idea of the Diorshow makeup collection is to show-off your eyes. These colorful new releases will for sure help you create a standout eye makeup look.

The Diorshow 2018 makeup collection includes 15 shades of liquid eyeliner and 5 shades of mascara. The liquid eyeliners dubbed “On Stage” come in an array of shades from white and black to vibrant red and ocean blue. The new Diorshow “Pump N’ Volume” mascaras come in five shades: black, peach, pink, purple and blue. The formula is waterproof which makes this mascara perfect for wearing on the beach as well as a night out. The price of the eyeliners is $30.50 each and of the mascaras $29.50 each.