Bella Hadid Stuns In Dior’s Lip Glow Campaign

Bella Hadid had a strong start of the year. Right before New Year’s, the supermodel launched her campaign with Max Mara Accessories for their Spring 2018 releases. Now she is starring in Dior’s latest beauty campaign. The brand announced the drop of their new line that consists of Lip Glow products.

Photo Credit: Dior

For the fun photo shoot and video, Bella is accompanied by her fellow model friends Dilone, Frederikke Sofie and Sora Choi. Each girl is flaunting a different shade of the new Dior Lip Glow products. The fantastic four is having a great time in a pink-themed backstage room while applying the new Lip Glow. According to the brand Bella, “the queen of glow”, and her “girl squad turn backstage into their playground, where they are all addicted to the new shades of Dior Lip Glow”.

For now, we only saw Bella’s picture from the campaign. We expect Dior Beauty to release more shots of the other girls. It is great to see such a diverse cast that represents all skin tones in one single ad. The iconic photographer/artist Cass Bird is responsible for the gorgeous campaign shots.

Photo Credit: @diormakeup/Instagram

Dior decided to expand their Lip Glow range with six new shades. As an addition to the four existing tinted lip balms, the brand included more color in this new drop. They are also presenting two formulas, that will be a great addition to your makeup box. The previous releases include very natural, soft lip balms which are a real treat for the lips. Dior first introduced lip products that give a very subdued glow in either pink, berry, coral or lilac hues.

Photo Credit: Dior

Unlike the initial Lip Glow balms, the newest release will be available in both matte and holographic finishes. Ultra Raspberry and Ultra Pink are the two limited-edition shades of the Dior Lip Glow Color Reviver Balm, that feature the old formula. Matte Pink and Matte Raspberry are the new matte additions to the collection. The exclusive drop available only in Sephora, includes the Holo Pink and Holo Purple shades, with a shimmer finish.

Photo Credit: @bellahadid/Instagram
Photo Credit: Dior

Bella has had quite a year. The supermodel collaborated with many high-end brands and fronted many campaigns. She was announced as the ambassador of Dior Beauty in March 2016. Since then, Hadid starred in several of the brand’s ads. The whole Lip Glow collection is already available on Sephora.com. Each lip product retails for $34.

Photo Credit: @diormakeup/Instagram
Photo Credit: @diormakeup/Instagram

 

