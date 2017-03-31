Bershka Launches a Beauty Line!

Bershka is jumping from being a clothing retailer to an all-round fashion dream, as it launched a beauty line just in time for the spring and summer seasons! Colorful and diverse, Bershka’s beauty line consists of all the makeup essentials we will need in the months to come, whether we fancy more natural looks or like to go for a crazily eclectic makeover.

To better set our creativity free, Bershka launched its brand new beauty line along with an ad campaign that is thrillingly exciting to say the least, as, among others, it features visual artist and musician Destiny Frasqueri, better known as Princess Nokia. The video, which premiered this week on i-D Spain online, is already one of the Internet’s favorites, probably also due to the fact that it includes a rather intimate portrait of Princess Nokia. Aside from Princess Nokia, Bershka also tapped emerging artists Mercedes Oller, founder of the Las Robertas group, as well as Laurel, a British singer, as its beauty line’s fresh-faced brand ambassadors, with the results, of course, being equally iconic.

Visual arts aside, Bershka’s beauty line is interesting for three main reasons. First and foremost, the line is organized into a grand total of 7 categories, which include lips, eyes, face, eyebrows, body, nails and eau de toilette. Secondly, the collection’s price tags are definitely affordable, all ranging from 2 to 15 euros, which is no small feat indeed. Lastly, Bershka claims its beauty line contains neither parabens nor products tested on animals, which is good news for those who are always looking for new high-quality beauty lines that are also cruelty-free.

Among all the different categories, the ones that got us stuck most were linked to the lips, face and eyes, as their shades, formulas and packaging (almost each one of them has a hashtag emblazoned on the front, so that one can search for inspiring looks on Instagram) are really astounding! The lipsticks, which come both in a creamy, matte finish and a liquid, vinyl-like effect, include almost any of this spring’s must-have shades from the most vibrant to nude ones, and will help you stand out from the crowd at any time of the day.

The eye category is pretty impressive too, with all the bold eyeshadows and glittery shades having us ready for the fun summer nights. As for the face, Bershka’s goal for the summer appears to be that of flawlessly helping our skin glow in the sun, treating us to the ultimate sun-kissed effect to keep strong up until next September.

You can find Bershka’s beauty line at Bershka.com.

Photos courtesy of Bershka