Perfumes & Makeup

Best Celebrity Fall Lipstick Colors

By Updated on

Prev1 of 24

In these late days of summer, it’s time to take a look at some fall trends. The change of the season also means that your beauty routine needs to change. If you want to experiment with vivid colors you still have time until the end of the summer. As the weather gets colder, the colors in your makeup bag get deeper and darker. Fall is the right season to flaunt dark smokey eye paired with a bold lip. The hot weather doesn’t allow you to wear a lot of makeup, but the fall is the perfect season for a full face vampy makeup.

Even if you want to skip the eyes you can still get a bold look with the right lipstick. The fall lipstick colors are strong enough to make a statement by themselves. In Fall 2017 you can expect to wear different variations of burgundy hues, from rich wine tones to very dark almost black lipstick colors. Purple tones are also a must for Fall 2017. When it comes to purples, you have a plenty of choices. You could choose from a variety of plums, violets as well as vibrant grape tones.

For those who want to stick with the natural look, deeper nude and brown shades are the way to go. Nude lipsticks with cool grayish undertone are perfect for fall. When you feel like experimenting choose unexpected bold colors or add some glitter on the top of your lipstick. If you get tired of all the darkness, you can always break the rules and flaunt a lipstick in some vivid color. For all your classy moments, just go with your favorite red lipstick.

Take a look at these gorgeous celebrity lipstick colors and get ready for some serious shopping seasons to update your beauty bag for this fall.

Bella Hadid

Best Celebrity Lipstick Colors For Fall Winter 2017 Bella Hadid
Photo Credit: Photo by Dominique Maitre/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Prev1 of 24

Recent Posts

Fall/Winter 2017 Shoe Trends

Fashion Gallery Trends

Fall/Winter 2017 Shoe Trends

Fall is right around the corner, and every stylish woman needs a good pair of shoes for the upcoming season. Even if your outfit is simple, statement heels and boots will bring a lot of...

Best Celebrity Fall Lipstick Colors

Perfumes & Makeup

Best Celebrity Fall Lipstick Colors

In these late days of summer, it's time to take a look at some fall trends. The change of the season also means that your beauty routine needs to change. If you want to experiment...

10 Celebrities With Their Own Beauty Lines

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

10 Celebrities With Their Own Beauty Lines

A very successful marketing technique of the beauty brands is collaborating with celebrities or beauty influencers. Many celebrities are representing different beauty brands and use their influence to promote their products. Some celebrities, on the...

Emily Ratajkowski Masters the Street Style in DKNY’s Fall 2017 Campaign

Fashion

Emily Ratajkowski Masters the Street Style in DKNY’s Fall 2017 Campaign

Emily Ratajkowski did another exciting campaign for DKNY. For the Fall 2017 campaign of the brand, Emily walked the streets of New York, wearing the coolest outfits. The designs are predominantly in the popular athleisure...

Maybelline x Makeup Shayla Collaboration is Made to Empower Women Of Color

Perfumes & Makeup

Maybelline x Makeup Shayla Collaboration is Made to Empower Women Of Color

Maybelline is one of the oldest drugstore brands with products on the shelves at your local drugstore way before all of these cool internet-only brands showed up. Maybelline for sure brightened that dark era of...