Best Celebrity Fall Lipstick Colors

In these late days of summer, it’s time to take a look at some fall trends. The change of the season also means that your beauty routine needs to change. If you want to experiment with vivid colors you still have time until the end of the summer. As the weather gets colder, the colors in your makeup bag get deeper and darker. Fall is the right season to flaunt dark smokey eye paired with a bold lip. The hot weather doesn’t allow you to wear a lot of makeup, but the fall is the perfect season for a full face vampy makeup.

Even if you want to skip the eyes you can still get a bold look with the right lipstick. The fall lipstick colors are strong enough to make a statement by themselves. In Fall 2017 you can expect to wear different variations of burgundy hues, from rich wine tones to very dark almost black lipstick colors. Purple tones are also a must for Fall 2017. When it comes to purples, you have a plenty of choices. You could choose from a variety of plums, violets as well as vibrant grape tones.

For those who want to stick with the natural look, deeper nude and brown shades are the way to go. Nude lipsticks with cool grayish undertone are perfect for fall. When you feel like experimenting choose unexpected bold colors or add some glitter on the top of your lipstick. If you get tired of all the darkness, you can always break the rules and flaunt a lipstick in some vivid color. For all your classy moments, just go with your favorite red lipstick.

Take a look at these gorgeous celebrity lipstick colors and get ready for some serious shopping seasons to update your beauty bag for this fall.

Bella Hadid