21 Best Colognes for Men to Gift Your Sweetheart with This Valentine’s Day

Again champing at the bit to get hands on the list of the best colognes for men? Again feeling the waves of love spread in the air? That’s a dead giveaway that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and those of you deep in love are raring to make the day special and declare love to their boyfriend or fiancé extra time. Leave all that romantic dinner organizing stuff to your beau, while your own killer look and the choice of a special gift for him are what you are actually in charge for.

That’s an undeniable fact that most women give their preference to colognes as perma-chic gift choices for their men. After all, who else if not you would nuzzle against his neck especially on cold winter days? For you not to be spoilt for choice, here are 21 of the best colognes for men that we have cherry-picked specially for your pleasant neck nuzzling moments.

1. Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille

If you want to highlight your man’s noble character and elegant look, this opulent fragrance from Tom Ford that heads our list of the best colognes for men, will just do the trick. Inspired by an English gentleman’s club, this Tobacco Vanille treasure offers up a chic mélange of tobacco leaf and vanilla, spiced up with cocoa, ginger, spice notes, tonka bean and dry fruit accords. The iconic cologne is available at Sephora!

2. Le Labo ‘Santal 33’ Eau de Parfum

If you opt for this woody, rich scent for your sweetheart, you can take it to the bank to see his brutal charm all revealed to bits. That’s because the inspiration standing behind the cologne is that classic American West man on a horse. Purchase Santal 33 at Nordstrom and pamper yourself with this rich scent as well since the cologne is known as unisex.

3. Byredo Mojave Ghost Eau de Parfum

Want to play your cards right and make your beau’s special day a red-letter day? There is no better way than gifting him with this rare bunch of oriental flowers. What makes this elixir one of the best colognes for men is the unique flower ‘Mojave Ghost’ that served as the inspiration. Make a beeline for Neiman Marcus to purchase this bewitching fragrance!

4. Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum

Our list of the best colognes for men could not but include this sophisticated fragrance by Chanel that will be an overt trumpet-call to your beau to defy all conventions and paddle his own canoe. The symbiosis of woody notes and fresh citrus speaks volumes about a man sensual at heart and brutal if need be. In case your man falls into this category, there are no two ways about it; go to Sephora to purchase this cologne.

5. L’Homme Prada Eau de Toilette

This ultra-modern cologne by Prada is about to ring the changes in the modern man’s lifestyle. What if you take the plunge and gift him with something full of juxtapositions? For the first time in its olfactory history Prada brings together its iconic ingredients – amber and iris as if to harmoniously unite femininity and masculinity. Add neroli, geranium and patchouli to this sensual juxtaposition and you will get one of the best colognes for men. The fragrance is available at Neiman Marcus.

6. Valentino ‘Uomo Intense’ Eau de Parfum

Valentine’s Day or your man’s birthday is a unique opportunity to prove your love to him and to make him feel special. And the Valentino ‘Uomo Intense’ Eau de Parfum is here to do a bang-up job and call attention to his charismatic allure. After all, the fusion of black leather and vanilla warmed up with sensual notes of clary sage oil, mandarin, iris and tonka bean is really some pumpkins. Get this distinctive cologne online at Nordstrom!

7. John Varvatos Oud

Here is another mysterious oriental scent on our list of the best colognes for men that might cost you an arm and a leg, but the price is worth it, so to speak. This cologne by John Varvatos with Arabian motives first off captivates with its black flask bottle wrapped in gold mesh. Then it’s all about oriental rich aroma of oud oil spiced up with sweet tobacco, clary sage, Levantine cypress, Cinnamon Laos, Black leather and what not! Find this Arabic enigma online at Sephora to wrap your sweetheart with a mysterious aura.

8. Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb

Want to drop the L-bomb on him? There is no better way to do that than with the Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb cologne. Starting from its custom-built grenade-shaped bottle to its bombastic blend of hot and fresh spices, the fragrance is about to bombard your love nest to the end of time. True to form, this is one of the best colognes for men that you can purchase online at Sephora.

9. Creed ‘Aventus’ Fragrance

If there is one fragrance that is a real epitome of strength, power and confidence, that’s Aventus crafted by master perfumer Olivier Creed. It’s no wonder as the inspiration behind this cologne is the emperor Alexander the Great. Buy this bold cologne at Nordstrom and wrap your sweetheart with the fusion of fresh apple and sensual jasmine, musk and oakmoss.

10. Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette

This is the noblest fragrance on our list under the guise of Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette that will show your boyfriend’s off-the-beaten-track tastes. When the juicy freshness of Reggio di Calabria bergamot meets woody Ambroxan, and then is spiced up with zesty Sichuan pepper, the effect is just dizzy. Get your hands on this magic elixir online at Nordstrom!

11. Frederic Malle Carnal Flower

If you want to surprise your sweetheart pleasantly, give a try to one of the best colognes for men in the industry brought by Frederic Malle. Carnal Flower is truly singular through the contradictory alliance of sensual Tuberose and violent eucalyptus. Purchase this passionate fragrance right now at Neiman Marcus and you will be just home and dry to embrace that love day!

12. Hermès Terre d’Hermès – Pure Perfume

“Feeling the earth, lying on the ground, gazing at the sky.” – Jean-Claude Ellena, Master Parfumeur. This is how this all-powerful cologne smells. What’s more, this is what reflects the whole power of alchemy. Earth, Water and Air – here are three elements that energetically intermingle to dream up this woody, vegetal and mineral aroma. Pick up Terre d’Hermès from our list of the best colognes for men and have the wind at your back on finding the best gift for your man. Get it online at Nordstrom!

13. Maison Margiela ‘Replica’ By The Fireplace

Whenever the beauty circuit brings into view that classic apothecary jar, it’s a telltale sign that Maison Margiela’s Replica perfume line is on. The fusion of Gaïac Wood Oil and Chestnut makes the best components to create the tableaux of crackling flames in the fireplace on frosty winter days. Get this cologne at Sephora now to bring warm and comforting feelings to your sweetheart!

14. Versace Eros

Our list of the best colognes for men could not but include this sexy fragrance – Eros by Versace. After all, what else could better be in tune with the great day of love than a sensual fragrance inspired by the Greek god of Love? The opening fresh notes of mint leaves, Italian lemon zest and green apple give way to sensual scent of tonka beans, ambroxan amber, geranium flower and vanilla. You just can’t get enough of it? There is still Cedarwood from Atlas and Virginia to intensify facets of masculinity. Purchase the cologne online at Sephora!

15. Giorgio Armani ‘Acqua di Giò – Profumo’ Fragrance

Want to describe your man’s contrasting essence without any words? ‘Acqua di Giò by Giorgio Armani comes to fill the bill. The combination of mineral marine notes with rigid captivating notes of frankincense and patchouli is a tableau vivant of volcanic rock and deep ocean waters. Get one of the best colognes for man online at Nordstrom and flood your romantic dinner with exceptional elegance and sensuality!

16. Yves Saint Laurent ‘L’Homme Intense’ Eau de Parfum

This charismatic fragrance included in our list of the best colognes for men knows how to hit the bull’s-eye in magnetizing everyone around. The key is the masculine woody notes softened by a sensual suede accord, while Orange Flower and Violet Leaf are what define a riddle wrapped up in an enigma. Do not hesitate to invest in this cologne at Nordstrom right away!

17. Comme des Garcons Wonderwood

Here is another magnetizing fragrance among the best colognes for men. Comme des Garcons serves up a real Swiss army knife, able to work equally successfully on any occasion. A bundle of woody notes never lets down, while Madagascan Pepper, Somalian Incense and Nutmeg are for more exuberant touches. Wonderwood is now available at Sephora.

18. Cartier ‘Pasha Noire’ Eau de Toilette

Meant specially for urban man, Pasha Noir by Cartier is the ultra-modern interpretation of iconic Pasha de Cartier. You can always find a good opportunity to spice him up with the mix of citrus notes and impassioned scents of black pepper, Chinese cedarwood and iris. Pasha Noire is available online at Nordstrom for you to get it and nuzzle him till hell freezes over.

19. Mr. Burberry Eau de Toilette

Who best deserves Mr. Burberry? No ifs, ands or buts here; none other than your Mr. Right. This is one of the best colognes for a man who behaves like a gentleman in any situation. The powerful scent of cedarwood and guaiac wood pepped up by viable grapefruit and vetiver comes to stand for the subtlety of British aristocracy. This gentleman-worthy cologne is available now at Nordstrom.

20. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Masculin Pluriel Eau de Toilette

Searching for a fragrance that is a far cry from any trends or swings and defines the concept of the classic and timeless? Maison Francis Kurkdjian undeniably has this ideology under his thumb. Masculin Pluriel eau de toilette rolls with it the best way possible via the mixture of classic fougere, profound lavender absolute and soft leathery accords. Purchase this classic treasure at Neiman Marcus!

21. Creed Royal Exclusive Spice and Wood

The last but not least on our list of the best colognes for men is Creed Royal Exclusive Spice and Wood inspired by the love story of Cleopatra and Antony. What makes this scent exotic and luxurious is the harmonic coexistence of sun-drenched lemons, clove, Italian apples and Egyptian cedar. The cologne is available at Neiman Marcus.

