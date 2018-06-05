Best Foundations Of 2018

Finding the perfect foundation can be so time consuming, costly, and just a pain. You may try one in the store, and like it there, but take it home, and it looks completely different than it did when you purchased it. Then there are the ones that don’t agree with your skin, the ones that are too matte, and of course the ones that don’t have enough coverage. We have narrowed down the most flexible and top-rated foundations for you to try, saving you hours of time and oodles of dollars. Scroll through our picks to read and shop. 1. Diorskin Forever Perfect Foundation Dior is no stranger to creating some of the top favorites in the beauty game. This medium coverage foundation is our number one pick. Great for sensitive, normal, dry, oily, or combination skin and containing SPF 35 (an uncommon SPF for foundations) makes it hard not to love. It stays in place for up to 16 hours, diminishes the appearance of pores, and leaves your skin with a luminous matte finish. Available in 24 shades. Buy Diorskin Foundation For $52.00 Here.