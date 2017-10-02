Gallery Perfumes & Makeup Trends

This exciting fashion month is slowly coming to an end. Paris Fashion Week was a real treat to the eyes, starting from the designs, shoes to the amazing beauty moments. Hair and makeup are a big and important part of every fashion show. But Paris had another huge surprise for everyone.

For the first time, makeup giant L’Oréal Paris organized a beauty and fashion runway show. L’Oréal took over the famous Champs-Élysées street that was closed for the event. Val Garland is the global beauty director of the makeup brand, and she gathered all the L’Oréal muses and ambassadors to be a part of the glamorous event. The beauty stylists created 70 unique looks divided into five sections. Huge stars such as Doutzen Kroes, Adwoa Aboah, Cheryl, and Maria Borges walked the runway. The biggest surprise of the event was the appearance of the iconic Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren.

Another standout beauty look was the one at the Dior show. Bold lashes were in the center of the attention for the French fashion house. The popular makeup artist Peter Philips is behind the bold looks for Dior, as well as the one responsible for most of their beauty products. According to him, accented eyelashes will be the next big trend for Spring 2018.

‘We’re going for a contemporary take on a 60’s girl, which translates into fat, statement, spidery lashes and a simple yet graphic liner.’- Philips told Elle backstage.

Dries Van Noten included sparkling crystals both in the makeup looks and the hairstyles of the models. The looks were all about simplicity. The tiny crystals perfectly complemented the designer’s spring offerings.

From daring eyelashes at Dior, negative space lips at Maison Margiela, and the natural beauty at Saint Laurent take a look at the best beauty moments of Paris Fashion Week.

L’Oréal

Best of Beauty From SS 2018 PWF L'Oréal two toned lips
Photo Credit: WWD
