19 Best Waterproof Mascaras From Top Famous Brands for 2017

April showers bring May flowers, but they also bring a need for more durable makeup. Once spring and summer roll around, waterproof mascara becomes your best friend for a lot of different reasons. When the sun is beating down, sweat is (unfortunately) inevitable on a daily basis; rain is also a more common occurrence during the warm months.

The truth is, if you’re going to be wearing makeup during spring and summer, you’ll want to make sure you have the best waterproof mascara to keep your face fresh and your lashes perfect all day, every day. And with all of the products out there, that task might seem a bit daunting.

But we have compiled a list with 19 of the best waterproof mascaras on the market right now to take out some of the work for you. So you can just sit back, find your best waterproof mascara fit and think warm thoughts; the sunny weather is just around the corner!

1. Too Faced Better than Sex Waterproof Mascara

This volumizing waterproof mascara is made in an intense black. Its brush has an hourglass shape that is designed to target each individual lash for an even coat. You can put one, two or three coats on for varying levels of intensity and definition, and you can also choose between a standard-sized tube or a travel size. You can find it from Sephora.

2. Urban Decay “Cannonball” Ultra Waterproof Mascara

This waterproof mascara features a formula that promises security no matter the circumstances (“whether you’re swimming fast in the ocean or going hard at the gym.”). The formula works with the brush so that your lashes are getting volume without coming off or looking cakey. It’s a light mascara, plus it comes in a fabulous teal tube. You can find it from Nordstrom.

3. Dior “Diorshow” Waterproof Mascara

Dior’s waterproof mascara option is all about glamour. It promises an intense color that will curve and thicken your lashes, which is attuned to its waterproof formula. You can snag a waterproof mascara shade in Black, Chestnut Brown or Azure Blue, so there’s a bit of room to play around with what you already have and what you need in your makeup supply. You can find it from Neiman Marcus.

4. Clinique Lash Power Mascara Long-Wearing Formula

A promise of 24 hours without smudging or smearing is a major draw to this waterproof mascara. It boasts the durability to last through a day of water – “rain, sweater, humidity, and tears” – while still being easily removed with warm water. It also has a brush to lengthen each individual lash; it is available in Black Onyx and Dark Chocolate. You can find it from Sephora.

5. MAC “False Lashes” Waterproof Mascara

If you want your lashes looking ultra-thick and lush, this mascara can offer that plus the extra waterproof longevity. The brush is designed to give your lashes an extra layer of pigmentation that will last for 12 hours. So even if you’re going to be out for more than half of your day, all you’ll need is a quick touch-up to keep your eyes looking full-feathered and long. You can find it from Nordstrom.

6. Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara

You’re already looking super fierce when you’re working out at the gym, but this waterproof mascara will really amp up the volume. The formula is made to be worn while exercising – “even in the most extreme sporting conditions” – so you can look doubly fierce while you’re working up a sweat. It also comes in a squeeze tube for maximum ease and practicality. You can find it from Net-a-Porter.

7. Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Waterproof Mascara

This waterproof mascara option is all about precision. As long as you swipe it right, your lashes will instantly be voluminous and expanded to their fullest extent. The Chanel “Snowflaked” brush that comes in the sleek black tube uses a combination of short and long bristles for an additional texture effect. It comes in Noir (black) and Brun (brown). You can find it from Neiman Marcus.

8. Tarte “Lights, Camera, Splashes” Waterproof Mascara

A stylish purple tube isn’t all you get from this waterproof mascara. It’s a four-in-one waterproof formula that gives you long, voluminous, curled and conditioned lashes. It includes ingredients that help to soothe and soften your lashes for a more luscious, natural makeup experience. So it’s durable and voluminous, but also good for your lashes’ health. You can find it from Sephora.

9. Givenchy Noir Couture Waterproof Four-in-One Mascara

The brand’s signature lash-boosting formula is used in this waterproof option to best suit your daily practical needs. You can enjoy having the sleek silver Givenchy-embossed tube, with its “tri-spherical wand” designed to separate and curl your lashes so they are at their fullest and longest, while still having a smooth and long-lasting finish. You can find it from Net-a-Porter.

10. Yves Saint Laurent Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils Waterproof

Silver tubes sleek and special, but gold tubes have their own classic glamour. This YSL waterproof mascara comes in black and brown, and both shades promise a great deal of drama. It gives a false-lash look that boasts a 24-hour hold, so you won’t have to worry about mid-day touchups – it doesn’t smudge and leaves your lashes thick and bold. You can find it from Saks Fifth Avenue.

11. Lancome Hypnose Drama Waterproof Mascara

Sticking true to its brand with a sleek and simple design, Lancome’s waterproof mascara option promises full-bodied coverage in one stroke. The coverage will last 24 hours, so your eyes will be looking fanned out and elegant throughout the day. The brush is made with an S-shape, so as to grasp each lash in a unique way to achieve the even makeup look. You can find it from Sephora.

12. Eyeko Fat Brush Mascara

This water-resistant Eyeko option uses its “fat brush” to maximize lash volume and provide you with the thickest, longest and most defined lashes possible. The formula uses Keratin to give its carbon-black shade for a dramatic eye makeup look. Its formula boasts a no-crumble hold that will last longer than 12 hours; and it comes in the brand’s squeeze tube for ease. You can find this waterproof mascara from Net-a-Porter.

13. Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Waterproof Spectacular Volume & Curl Professional Mascara

The name may be a bit of a mouthful, but this waterproof mascara will provide your lashes with glamorous curl with a lasting hold. Its curved brush, which comes in a sleek silver tube, was inspired by hair curling tools, so it is crafted to work from root to tip with a high precision. You’ll get oversized volume and curl for a dramatic look in black, blue or brown. You can find it from Neiman Marcus.

14. Smashbox Full Exposure Waterproof Mascara

The tried and true full exposure mascara formula from Smashbox has adjusted its formula to be waterproof that will keep your lashes full and dry through your day and/or night. Its structure works the same as its non-waterproof predecessor, so it won’t clump and will lengthen and give volume to your lashes without going over-the-top. You can find it from Nordstrom.

15. Estee Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Waterproof Mascara

No weather can get between you and your perfect lashes, as promised by Estee Lauder’s waterproof mascara. You will get 10 hours of “extreme” wear protected against all weather and all water you might come into contact with. The vitamins in the formula are set to keep your lashes conditioned and supple, while the oversized brush keeps them clump-free and separated. You can find it from Neiman Marcus.

16. Lashfood Conditioning Drama Mascara

With this semi-waterproof mascara, you get lash health benefits and deep pigmentation. If your lashes are naturally thin and flimsy, this mascara will make them stronger and thicker while providing a daylong color boost; Biotine and Arginine in the formula also promote natural hair growth. The brush features long bristles to keep from smudging and to keep your length graceful. You can find it from Net-a-Porter.

17. Giorgio Armani Beauty “Eyes to Kill” Waterproof Mascara

One swipe is all it takes for this 24-hour waterproof mascara. You’ll have definition, length and volume – the three mascara staples – as well as intriguing lash texture. The formula was created to make for an easy application that leaves your lashes lightweight and long, with an oversized brush designed to get the perfect amount of mascara coat your lashes in one stroke. You can find it from Sephora.

18. Clarins Double Fix Mascara

This is a product you might want to invest in if you have a killer mascara you just don’t want to give up. This is a clear top coat for your lashes that will essentially turn any mascara waterproof. It also works on your brows, to keep them in place. So it’s a 2-in-1, clear gel fix that can turn your go-to mascara or eyebrow makeup waterproof – it’s a no-brainer product to keep around! You can find it from Nordstrom.

19. Guerlain Cils d’Enfer Waterproof Mascara

An intense, seductive waterproof mascara option, your lashes will have drama in their curl and volume. It’s made to wear all day, so you can toss it on in the morning and forget about it (or go for a brief touch-up as your transition to night). Its brush is round and made to curl and stay voluminous through water and humidity to any extent. Add additional coats to increase the volume. You can find it from Saks Fifth Avenue.

Photos courtesy of Dior, Sephora, Nordstrom

