Biggest Makeup Trends From SS 2018 NYFW

Fashion Weeks always dictate the biggest trends for the following seasons. Anyway, some of the runway beauty trends cannot become a part of the everyday life. During the SS 2018 New York Fashion Week, most of the designers opted for natural makeup looks, that are expected to be popular in Spring 2018. The days of heavy makeup looks are officially over.

Most of the looks shown on the runways were very fresh and natural. It all started with Tom Ford on the opening day of the NYFW. The models who walked his Spring 2018 show rocked a daring look with a thick black liner and fresh glowing face. Jason Wu followed a similar trend, introducing the rounded winged eyeliner.

Jeremy Scott and Philipp Plein usually bring the extravaganza on the runway. Scott surprised with innovative makeup looks created by the artist Kabuki. The crystal studded eyes that Kabuki created looked amazing on every single model. The crystals were individually chosen to match and compliment the skin complexion of the girls. Plein on the other hand, went all in, with bold and gothic makeup looks. His models flaunted dark lips, excessively sparkling eyes, and black eyeshadows.

These days everyone is talking about Rihanna’s new makeup line. The singer’s highlighter from Fenty Beauty is already all over social media. Although RiRi went for a natural makeup look for her models, she made sure to make a statement with their extremely highlighted cheeks, temples and inner corners of the eyes.

Here are the standout makeup trends that you will be seeing everywhere in the upcoming spring, presented by A-list designers at NYFW.

Rachel Comey