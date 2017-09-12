Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Biggest Makeup Trends From SS 2018 NYFW

By Updated on

Prev1 of 24

Fashion Weeks always dictate the biggest trends for the following seasons. Anyway, some of the runway beauty trends cannot become a part of the everyday life. During the SS 2018 New York Fashion Week, most of the designers opted for natural makeup looks, that are expected to be popular in Spring 2018. The days of heavy makeup looks are officially over.

Most of the looks shown on the runways were very fresh and natural. It all started with Tom Ford on the opening day of the NYFW. The models who walked his Spring 2018 show rocked a daring look with a thick black liner and fresh glowing face. Jason Wu followed a similar trend, introducing the rounded winged eyeliner.

Jeremy Scott and Philipp Plein usually bring the extravaganza on the runway. Scott surprised with innovative makeup looks created by the artist Kabuki. The crystal studded eyes that Kabuki created looked amazing on every single model. The crystals were individually chosen to match and compliment the skin complexion of the girls. Plein on the other hand, went all in, with bold and gothic makeup looks. His models flaunted dark lips, excessively sparkling eyes, and black eyeshadows.

These days everyone is talking about Rihanna’s new makeup line. The singer’s highlighter from Fenty Beauty is already all over social media. Although RiRi went for a natural makeup look for her models, she made sure to make a statement with their extremely highlighted cheeks, temples and inner corners of the eyes.

Here are the standout makeup trends that you will be seeing everywhere in the upcoming spring, presented by A-list designers at NYFW.

Rachel Comey

Biggest SS 2018 Makeup Trends Straight from NYFW red eyeshadow
Photo Credit: NARS
Prev1 of 24

Recent Posts

The Ultimate Guide to 7 Different Nail Shapes

Nails

The Ultimate Guide to 7 Different Nail Shapes

With the numerous beauty products that launch every day is hard to decide where to shop. Every time you go to the nail salon you have multiple designs to choose from. At the moment there...

Biggest Makeup Trends From SS 2018 NYFW

Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Biggest Makeup Trends From SS 2018 NYFW

Fashion Weeks always dictate the biggest trends for the following seasons. Anyway, some of the runway beauty trends cannot become a part of the everyday life. During the SS 2018 New York Fashion Week, most of...

Anna Sui RTW Spring 2018 Collection At NYFW

Fashion

Anna Sui RTW Spring 2018 Collection At NYFW

Spring 2018 will be the season of florals and vibrant prints. Anna Sui and her designs are never boring or ordinary. The designer is in love with joyful colors and romantic pieces that are always...

Oscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2018 Collection At NYFW

Fashion

Oscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2018 Collection At NYFW

The designer duo Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim for the Oscar de la Renta Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW took cues from the autographed gown that Sara Jessica Parker wore at the 2014 Met Gala...

How To Wear Checks and Plaids in Fall 2017

Fashion Gallery Style Tips Trends

How To Wear Checks and Plaids in Fall 2017

Checks and plaids are among the biggest pattern trends from the fall runway shows. Now is the perfect time to consider all the different ways you can wear checks and plaids. These patterns are a...