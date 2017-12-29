Perfumes & Makeup

Bite Beauty Dropped The Prismatic Pearl Multistick Collection

Bite Beauty is the brand ladies turn to when they want quality makeup. All of their products are non-toxic which is another good reason to give them a try. Right before the end of 2017, the brand is making us go crazy over more of their products. If you thought that makeup companies are done with new launches for the year, you were wrong. Now you can become a proud owner of Bite’s mesmerizing Prismatic Pearl multisticks. This is an upgrade of the multipurpose stick of the brand. It is a new release that features gorgeous iridescent shine you can add to your face  and get your glow game strong.

The gorgeous multipurpose sticks come in five different iridescent shades: Rose Pearl, Pink Pearl, Oyster Pearl, Peacock Pearl and Blush Pearl. They feature a brand new formula which gives the sticks the best quality so far. They are now silicone-free and build up perfectly, so you can make your look more dramatic. These are easy to blend because the formula is weightless and non-toxic. The makeup brand is well-known for their best-selling matte multisticks. The latest product is packed in pink holographic packaging that perfectly fits the theme. Inside you will find the familiar black Bite tubes.

“Our beloved cream-to-powder formula for eyes, lips, and cheeks now glows brightly against winter light. Five shimmering, transformative shades for an instant, mood-lifting pearl color.”- the brand stated.

According to the brand, the best way to apply their new products is either with fingers or straight from the bullet. And if you already own one of Bite’s matte multisticks, you can play with both.. For an “endless multidimensional color” you can mix both products. The iridescent sticks are ideal for different uses. You can add a holographic shine to your eyes, lips, cheeks and anywhere else. Thanks to Bite Beauty is so much easier to channel your inner sparkling goddess. In the beginning of 2017, the company released their Prismatic Pearl Crème Lip Gloss. We hope that they will continue dropping more amazing holographic products.

Bite Beauty’s Pearl Multistick collection is already available online at Sephora.com and the Sephora mobile app. Starting from January 5, the multipurpose sticks will hit the stores. The price is set at $24 per stick. The extremely popular matte multisticks retail for the same price. Knowing the quality of Bite’s products, nothing is too expensive.  You now have one more reason to look forward to 2018. If you want one of these, don’t hesitate to order them online.

Photo Credit: @bitebeauty/Instagram

