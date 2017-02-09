A lot of makeup collections focus on the femininity and flattering options of a good set of coral shades. Bobbi Brown is one of the innovators of a flattering shade, so anything centering on a coral shade under the Bobbi Brown logo is certain to be a great purchase. The different coral shades in the Bobbi Brown Havana Brights spring 2017 makeup collection are inspired by the spirit of Havana, the energy and conviviality of the largest city, the capital city and the largest major port and province of Cuba giving life to the shades used.

The collection features shades and shadows that are easy makeup essentials for the eyes, lips and cheeks. Each option is easily translatable from day looks to night ones thanks to the subtle and natural sultry shades. The Bobbi Brown Havana Brights spring 2017 collection will be available for purchase worldwide from March 2017 on Bobbi Brown’s website, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Saks Fifth Avenue and Harrods. Check out the options from the collection below!

Bobbi Brown Dual-Ended Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick

The dual-ended long-wear cream shadow stick is a brand new option in the world of Bobbi Brown makeup. The cream shadow works without a tool to apply it and the shades complement each other on either end for a variety of looks.

• Parch Mimosa – taupe

• Truffle – bronze

• Greige – midnight

• Dusty Mauve – melted pink

• Pink Sparkle – heather steel

Bobbi Brown Illuminating Cheek Palettes

Two different illuminating cheek palettes designed to flatter a host of different shades have three different powders in each: the light reflecting Illuminating Bronzing Powder, soft coral tinted blush for a natural fresh tint and finally the highlighter for that light catching glow that will make everyone jealous. Each cheek palette works to create the lively glow of health and energy in the skin.

• Peach

• Guava

Bobbi Brown Art Stick Liquid Lip

The art stick liquid lip is one of the newest lip makeup offerings by Bobbi Brown. The design is such that the lip color is applied with a squeeze for a juicy but full coverage look. The three shades that the art stick liquid lip comes in includes the limited edition Havana Coral, but the product is anticipated to do well, so more colors should be on the horizon!

• Havana Coral

• Pink Punch

• Papaya

Bobbi Brown Original Art Stick

There is always a great amount of excitement when new products are revealed, but that same level of excitement shows whenever a new shade is available on a classic favorite product. The art stick is a chunky lip pencil that doubles as a liner and a lipstick to deposit color and keep lips healthy and nourished year round with the use of Shea Butter. The three new shades are soft but deep and are sure to become favorite options on an already well-favored product.

• Sunset Orange

• Electric Pink

• Brown Berry

Mini Face Blender Brush

The mini face blender brush designed for the Bobbi Brown Havana Brights spring 2017 makeup collection features the limited edition coral colored handle that makes it fit perfectly with the lineup.

Photos courtesy of Bobbi Brown