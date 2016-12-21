Bobbi Brown Leaving Eponymous Label

2016 will be very likely known as the year of major shakeups. Another one has just hit the beauty industry, as Bobbi Brown is leaving her eponymous label after founding it 25 years ago.

Estée Lauder Companies, namely Bobbi Brown’s owner, confirmed the news a few hours ago, also revealing that Peter Lichtenthal, currently Bobbi Brown’s global brand president, is overseeing the label starting from January 2017.

“I am thankful for the extraordinary people that I’ve had the privilege to work with over the years and proud of the creative endeavours and innovative products we’ve created together,” Brown explained in an official statement. “And the Lauder family, for the many opportunities they gave me. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Although the actual news regarding Bobbi Brown’s departure is scarce, a source revealed to WWD that Brown would reveal her next move in 2017, and it will very likely still be associated with the makeup industry. That might make those who love her makeup products heave a sigh of relief, as Bobbi Brown’s cosmetics have been revolutionizing the world of makeup for more than two decades now.

More specifically, those who were in their twenties or thirties during the Nineties may still remember and acknowledge her imposing contribution to the so-called “natural beauty” movement, which coincidentally played a huge role throughout these past 12 months, too (especially with regard to the whole ‘nude makeup’ craze).

Such achievements are acknowledged by those who work at the Estée Lauder headquarters, as they are fully aware of Bobbi Brown’s importance and visionary contribution to the beauty industry, too.

“The success of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics demonstrates that commitment,” Fabrizio Freda, Estée Lauder’s president and chief executive officer told WWD. “Today the brand is sold in over 70 countries and is a top makeup artist brand founded by a woman. It’s a global prestige cosmetics powerhouse, with a highly promising future, poised for its next chapter of growth.”

Estée Lauder’s chairman William Lauder, who helped acquire Bobbi Brown’s eponymous label back in 1995, also released emotional statements regarding Brown’s departure, confirming this is definitely one of the beauty industry’s most imposing shakeups.

“More than two decades ago, we met an extremely creative makeup artist with a revolutionary idea that changed the way women feel about beauty. That idea grew into a highly successful, global beauty brand,” he stated. “She was one of the pioneers.”

Reaching such a milestone, i. e. having worked at her eponymous label for 25 years, was actually the reason behind Brown’s realization that “it was time to start a new chapter and move on to new ventures,” and which inevitably makes us impatient to see how she will shape her future projects.

As for what the future holds for the brand, we hope its “Be Who You Are” motto and slogan will keep on being at the center of its philosophy and marketing strategy!

