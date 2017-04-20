Perfumes & Makeup

What Makeup Artist Bobbi Brown Is Up To Now

By Updated on

Bobbi Brown has been shocking people for months since she announced that she would be leaving the helm of her brand, but we all knew that wasn’t it for her. All of us who knew we would hear from her again in a professional manner were correct!

Bobbi Brown x Lord & Taylor JustBobbi Pop-Up Shops

There have been several different options coming from Bobbi Brown like her book, titled Beauty From the Inside Out. In the book Bobbi Brown discusses the recipes and tips and discussions with wellness experts all designed to help her readers and followers to care for themselves.

Furthermore Bobbi Brown has entered into an agreement and recently announced that in a partnership with Lord & Taylor will launch an instore pop-up shop named JustBobbi. There will be an online offering with exclusive livestreams and new videos created by Bobbi Brown on a weekly basis, perfect for any of her over 200,000 followers that cannot make it to the JustBobbi instore pop-up shops.

The offerings in the pop-up shop are full of Bobbi’s personal choices for comfort and seem to lean more to ‘off duty’ and weekend wear. The choices are all popular in their own right or will be, not only because Bobbi picked them, but also because they are great in their own right.

The accessories, clothes and shoes are great, but there are even pieces in the pop-up shop that are geared towards charitable giving. An example of this is the T-shirt brand Good Hyouman, a company dedicated to comfortable clothes that dedicates a portion of the sales of collaborative limited edition shirt concepts to the charity of choice for the collaborator.

Popular accessories like the Parker Thatch totes and bags and shoes like Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, which have a full following of their own, are carried in the JustBobbi pop-up shops.

JustBobbi will be a big draw for the already popular Lord & Taylor, creating a win-win for both the company and Bobbi Brown. The president of Lord & Taylor, Liz Rodbell, said: “We want to entertain, and at the same time, we want to create things that are relevant and important. This kind of checks all those boxes, plus it checks health and wellness as a top priority for where the consumer is going.”

For the wellness products, which Bobbi made certain were represented in each of the Lord & Taylor instore pop-up shops, they included are Dr. Lipman supplements and Apa tooth whitening kits, Ella Macpherson’s super elixir and Bkr water bottle. There are, of course, Bobbi Brown makeup items throughout the popup store, but that is because Bobbi wants to offer a well-rounded shop that can meet several needs simultaneously.

