The Bobbi Brown Red Hot Valentine’s Day 2017 makeup collection is here and designed to put the finishing touches on your sultry V-day looks. All of the items in the mini collection are currently available for purchase on the Bobbi Brown website, as well as in specialty department store makeup counters in Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Saks Fifth Avenue and Harrods. That means there is plenty of time to practice your looks from the perfect pout to the most enigmatic and sultry eyes.

Bobbi Brown Red Hot Luxe Lip Color ($35.00)

This mini collection introduces 8 new shades of Bobbi Brown’s Luxe Lip Color with the Red Hot collection. Everything about the Luxe Lip color formula is designed for drama and a highly moisturized look and feel. This is one of the few lipsticks that will actually make your lips healthy by actually boosting the moisture level to create a healthier, more sumptuous pout even after the richly pigmented color has been removed.

These shades will look good on you and be good to you making them a perfect edition for your Valentine’s Day makeup and for common rotation in your makeup after the holiday has passed. The shades for this mini collection are certainly vibrant, and are packaged in the classic gold and black tube designed for the Luxe Lip Colors. Each one has the rich and dramatic flair you are looking for in a shade that is near magic for your skin tone.

• Flame – bright coral red

• Imperial Red – bright red

• Parisian Red – warm red

• Red Velvet – deep red

• Red Berry – deep berry red

• Retro Red – cool red

• Russian Doll – pinkish red

• Your Majesty – wine red

Bobbi Brown Red Hot Sultry Nude Eye & Cheek Palette ($65.00) (Limited Edition)

Who doesn’t love a two-tiered palette? The Sultry Nude Eye and Cheek palette is designed to be the ideal companion for the classic red lip, though in all honesty this palette would complement nearly any lip option – the classic red lip for Valentine’s Day is a great staple to start with.

The color of the blush is designed like any blush – to create a youthful and natural appearing flush on the cheeks. The nude eye portion of the palette is designed to create a clean and clear appearance on the lid that still enhances your eyes in order to create one inevitable end.

A sultry eye that pairs well with a bold lip is the goal for a lot of us and this is the palette to help achieve that. There are four total powder shadows in the two-tiered palette, each with a matte to metallic finish.

It is a great update for your makeup collection and makes things so much easier on you when it is time to create the perfect look whether it is on Valentine’s Day or your regular day. All of the shadows you could need are located here in the gold tone topped two-tiered sultry nude eye and cheek palette.

• Champagne Shimmer Wash Eyeshadow

• Golden Pink Metallic Eyeshadow

• Champagne Truffle Shimmer Wash Eyeshadow

• Black Chocolate Eyeshadow

• Nectar Blush

Photos courtesy of Bobbi Brown