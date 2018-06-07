Bring The Sunset on Your Eyelids This Summer

The sunset eye makeup trend has been around for a while now. This universally flattering technique includes tones that reminiscent of the beautiful view when the sun sets. From bright yellow to deep burgundy shades, you can get really creative when doing a sunset eye makeup. Take a look at our gallery to see some gorgeous ways you can bring the sunset on your eyelids.

Orange and gold tones make the ultimate sunset eye combo. This is a pretty easy look that even beginners could recreate. All you need to do is apply orange eyeshadow all over your lids and top the look with shimmery or glittery gold eyeshadow. You can even skip the eyeliner.