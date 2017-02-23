Burberry Cosmetics The Runway Edit Spring 2017 Makeup Collection

Burberry’s The Runway Edit spring 2017 makeup collection is all about the influences of the Burberry February 2017 runway show. Many of the products are about contouring for the look you want in a natural way. The Burberry Runway Edit spring 2017 makeup products are available for purchase now on the Burberry website.

The capsule collection features very cool options for lips and eyes, new shades and options for every makeup style. That seems to be a lot for a capsule collection to pull off, but Burberry managed to do it thanks to Christopher Bailey. Baily, considered to be the imaginative force for the Burberry ready-to-wear collection that was inspired by sculptor and artist Henry Moore. The color palettes are strong with shades that are easily translatable to every day and evening looks.

Burberry’s new Runway Edit makeup collection shows off the magic that can be done with nudes and muted colors as well as shimmering golds, creating an illusion of the fullness you want in some areas along with the sleek and designed versions you want to try. Even the ‘enhanced natural’ appearance can be created using the products in this capsule collection.

Burberry Lip Color Contour ($31.00)

Creating a fuller and more naturally plump looking lip is one of the mainstays of this capsule collection and these nude pens are an integral part of that process. The design of these pens utilizes the weightless 6-hour formula to create a soft shadow near the lip line to promote the illusion of fuller, plumper lips. The formula in the pen is hydrating and designed to offer no less than 6 hours of comfortable wear and easy application thanks to its domed tip. Each pen can also function as a 6-hour lip primer.

Burberry Runway Nails Set ($69.00)

Burberry has all beauty bases covered with the Runway Edit capsule collection and the three new high-shine nail polish options that were inspired by the adjoining fashion collection. Each nail polish works with the patterns and styles shown on the Burberry runway in February. Sky Blue, Indigo, and Mist Grey are the new colors included in this set.

Burberry Lip Velvet Lipstick ($35.00)

The popularity of matte lipstick does not seem to be going anywhere, and as someone who loves the matte look I am ecstatic about the Burberry Lip Velvet lipstick in Bright Plum. The matte formula is amazing but the depth of the pigments is what really sets this lipstick apart. The newest shade, a rich well-rounded plum color, is the top pick.

Burberry Liquid Lip Velvet ($34.00)

Coming in Fawn, the Liquid Lip Velvet is a whipped matte lipstick that is completely dreamy. The texture thanks to it being whipped is comfortable to wear with the ideal matte finish and an easy to use applicator.

Burberry Kisses Lipstick ($34.00)

For those who love a semi sheer lipstick, the Burberry Kisses lipstick definitely provides that effect. The formula is buildable, giving you the color deposit that you want and need regardless of whether that amount changes every day. The shades are true, and the actual lipstick is very lightweight. The new Runway Edit shade – Tulip Pink No. 09 is the frontrunner.

Burberry Kisses Gloss ($29.00)

The Burberry Kisses Gloss in Tulip Pink is designed to be comfortable to wear, meaning it is not sticky or feels like it is slipping regardless of the temp or how long you have been wearing it. The lip-gloss is hydrating and comfortable with a rich, true color with a seriously respectable shine.

Burberry Full Kisses ($30.00)

This is a rich color-depositing, long-lasting full-coverage lipstick that creates a fuller looking lip every time. Thankfully, the new shade is a stunning nude color that will work on a variety of skin tones, even if it doesn’t exactly look like a ‘nude’ on each one. The color Nude Beige is the one you need to emulate the runway looks of the models.

Burberry Eye Colour Silk ($29.50)

Burberry’s eyeshadow compacts always look so beautiful, and the two new color silk powder options (Stone Blue and Nickel) are stunning, easy to blend and ultra smooth. The application can be done wet or dry and either way creates an ideal final product. For two rather low-key, stone-inspired shades, the color deposit is amazing.

Burberry Eye Color Cream ($30.00)

Now there is an amazing color option added to the Burberry Eye Color Cream options called Sheer Gold No. 96. The shade is warm and light reflecting and easy to apply and builds on when needed thanks to the creamy formula. Each eye color cream can be applied with your preferred method.

Burberry Eye Colour Contour ($29.50)

This product contour offers a nearly mistake-proof pen to help you create your ideal eye look. Smoky eyes, sculpted eyes, Instagram looks, all of these are easier to achieve with the eye color contour that is easy to use thanks not only to the pen style, but also the smooth formula that comes in three different shades.

• Navy No.120

• Almond No.104

• Natural No.100

Burberry Effortless Kohl Eyeliner ($33.00)

Coming in Stone, the long-lasting and waterproof Burberry Effortless Kohl Eyeliner can be added to your makeup bag. This is the liner that gives precise control to define your eyes. The new shade is a nude color that has a decent amount of shimmer to it.

Burberry Effortless Blendable Kohl ($30.00)

Burberry’s effortless blendable kohl is a well-pigmented crayon that can be smudged or blended easily to achieve the right look. The Pearl Grey color is labeled as a multi-use crayon and can be used as a kohl, liner or smudgeable smokey eye liner.

Photos courtesy of Burberry