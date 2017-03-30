Carli Bybel Drops a New Deluxe Eyeshadow & Highlighter Palette for BH Cosmetics

Carli Bybel worked in collaboration with BH Cosmetics to create a new Deluxe Eyeshadow and Highlighter Palette that hits BHCosmetics.com in a few days and that has people making room in their kits already. This is the second round of palettes created between the two and it is expected to do outstandingly well if the chatter is any indication.

It is no wonder people are expecting so much. The first Carli Bybel x BH Cosmetics creation was a palette, which contained ten different eyeshadows and four highlighters. The first palette was a big hit, but the new one is bigger and expecting a bigger response. So… what’s the deal with this new palette? Let’s check it out!

Carli Bybel’s Deluxe Eyeshadow and Highlighter Palette for BH Cosmetics is definitely a respectable size, including a great, large mirror for a palette, marble packaging and vegan, cruelty-free eyeshadows and highlighters. There are 15 eyeshadows across the top and 6 highlighters on the bottom.

The excitement is palpable with the comments sections and mentions going wild. The initial concerns of those who purchased the first edition were quickly addressed by Carli – the Deluxe edition has a better color payoff thanks to richer pigmentation, and the addition of seven new shades makes it even more worth the purchase.

Responding via one of her most recent YouTube videos, Carli let her followers and subscribers know her intentions, saying: “I really wanted to keep the palette around for another year and throw in some bonus shades for you guys. If you loved the first one, you guys are for sure going to love the deluxe edition.”

There are lots of shimmer shadows and a decent amount of rich matte shades included as well. The highlighters on the palette are what gained my interest, and Carli, being proactive, made the pans of the previous palette’s fan favorite shades larger. Adding in larger pans of the other two highlighters, she is judging to be a hit, and the inclusion of a few additional shades seems pragmatic to me, as they are all certainly stunning.

The Carli Bybel x BH Cosmetics Deluxe Eyeshadow and Highlighter Palette will be available on April 3rd for preorder, which is the day the original palette will be discontinued. Most incredibly, the cost for this palette is just under $20 for the first 30 days it will be on sale. Afterwards the price of the Deluxe palette will be $22.50 a piece, which is beyond reasonable. Most other palettes and kits on the market are more than twice that price without the same beautiful packaging, shadows and stunning highlighters.

The previous palette was cute, but the Deluxe palette is incredibly stunning. The difference is great and noticeable, building on the multi season wear of the original palette beautifully.

Photos courtesy of Carli Bybel