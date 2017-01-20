Chanel Energies et Puretes de Chanel Spring 2017 Makeup Collection

Chanel’s annual makeup release ‘Chanel Le Blanc’ is inspired by KPOP this year. The swatches we have been seeing on Instagram have been beautiful, but what else would anyone expect from Chanel? Each of the products in the Chanel spring 2017 Energies et Puretes de Chanel makeup collection looks amazing, the variety of shades is inspiring and I am certain the number of tutorials that will come from this collection will be in the hundreds. The entire collection launches in late January on the Chanel website, as well as at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Harrods and Bergdorf Goodman.

Plisse Lumiere de Chanel Illuminating Powder (Limited Edition)

This is the illuminating and versatile highlight that everyone is going to want. The washi paper design is set to symbolize the contrast of graphic modernity and traditional craftsmanship on this soft gold reflective powder. The compact opens up to reveal a shimmering golden champagne highlighter that will catch the light from all angles enhancing everywhere the highlighter is brushed onto.

Les Tissages de Chanel Blush

The two new shades of blush feature a mottled appearance designed to blend together for a perfect youthful shimmering glow and just the right hint of color for your cheeks. The formula is smooth, soft and sheer on application.

• No.100 Tweed Coralline – coral (Limited Edition)

• No.110 Cherry Blossom – cherry red

Chanel Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow Palette (Limited Edition)

The 2 new options for Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow Palette for the Puretes de Chanel/ Chanel le Blanc spring 2017 collection will be limited edition. The four included shades in both palettes are designed to complement each other and create beautiful effects.

The formula is pigment rich and each palette contains more than one finish. The colors are intense and long lasting but incredibly smooth upon application. Who wouldn’t want this?!

• No.284 Jardin de Lumieres – tin grey, pink peach, aubergine, silver

• No.292 Jardins Eclatants – sparkling pink, pearly peach, pink beige, intense copper brown

Chanel Rouge Coco Shine

Rouge Coco Shine is the hydrating, lightweight and sheer lipstick with a formula designed to soften and hydrate your lips for a longer lasting fuller lip appearance. The color deposit is not overpowering but it does provide smooth coverage with a simple swipe. Of the three new colors, only one – Rouge Lumiere – will be a limited edition shade.

• Corail Radieux – creamy sparkling coral

• Rose Ravissant – radiant pink coral

• Rouge Lumiere – intense red (Limited Edition)

Chanel Rouge Allure Gloss

The Rouge Allure Gloss is incredibly formulated with Green Tea Butter, Sappan Wood, a Vitamin E derivative and pure color pigments to allow both the rich color of a lipstick with a serious shine you would expect from a gloss. It is nourishing and protective for your lips and comes in a very cool ‘one click’ package.

It can also be worn over lipstick to create a high shine look and adjust the intensity of the color. The two new colors are vibrant and beautiful though everyone may want to grab the limited edition Vibration and stock up.

• Energie – bright coral

• Vibration – vibrant milky raspberry (Limited Edition)

Chanel Le Vernis

Le Vernis is Chanel’s long-wear nail color so you can trust a chip-free finish that will only last you longer than most other nail polish options, but will not fade either. The colors are rich, with two new shades being debuted for the 2017 update of their annual collection.

The formula for Le Vernis is designed to improve the actual look, feel and quality of your nails. Everything from the classic manicure to nail art is possible, and with less coats of polish than competitors.

• No.584 Bleu Pastel – opalescent light blue

• Resplendissant – bright coral

Photos courtesy of Chanel