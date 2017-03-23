The annual iteration of the Chanel Les Beiges collection this year offers some new options that are garnering even more attention than the previous year’s releases. The Chanel Les Beiges summer 2017 makeup collection brings in several new and stunning options that will keep your natural beauty game on point. The lineup is scheduled for May 2017 and will be available for purchase through Chanel.com, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Harrods, Saks Fifth Avenue and Bergdorf Goodman.

Though the Chanel Les Beiges collection releases for the summer season each year, the healthy and impressive natural glow that it offers through products is in demand all year round. The collection has had a tendency to be predictable and so the inclusion of new products is meant to revive what is seen as a collection of ‘good to have’ cosmetics that are not considered to be particularly innovative. Check out the options in the revived annual collection below!

Chanel Les Beiges Touche de Teint Belle Mine/ Healthy Glow Gel Touch Foundation (Limited Edition)

The Healthy Glow luminous color compact features a new and limited edition highlighting veil that comes in four different shades to complement multiple skin tones. The powder is full of ultrafine shimmers that will give the skin a beautiful, natural and healthy glow all day.

• Light

• Medium

• Medium Deep

• Medium Light

Chanel Les Beiges Palette Regard Belle Mine Naturelle/ Healthy Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette (Limited Edition)

This new eyeshadow palette is a new product with a limited edition run that contains five shades and a double-ended applicator tool in a cute Chanel compact. The included colors go on smooth and even for a perfect finish. The five colors included are:

• Pearl Beige

• Light Matte Brown

• Matte Brown

• Matte Taupe

• Satin Black

Chanel Les Beiges Boutique Belle Mine SPF 25 Cushion Foundation

The Belle Mine SPF 25 cushion foundation is a new product with an incredible feel and light, natural finish that is hard to clock. The foundation features an aqua gel formula that is designed to go on smoothly and evenly and comes in ten available shades. The inclusion of SPF 25 and the emulsion containing 56% water means that it is designed for summer and is light and smooth.

Chanel Ombre Premiere/ Mono Eyeshadow

The mono eyeshadows by Chanel will come in 14 different shades, and each little mono compact also has a set of tools inside. The first two shades are released and shown to be beautifully pigmented, though nothing less than that is expected of Chanel.

Chanel Les Beiges Stick Belle Mine Naturelle/ Healthy Glow Sheer Color Stick

The limited edition stick Belle Mine is a creamy highlighting blush that is easy and convenient to use. The blush is quickly applied with a careful swipe across the cheeks for the added pop of sheer color.

• 23 Rosy

• 24 Coral

Chanel Pinceau Fond de Teint Rétractable/ Foundation Brush

The retractable angled and crescent shaped foundation brush is perfect for on-the-go makeup application designed to be safely put away when not in use. The design features a crescent shape and super soft synthetic bristles. No loose or remaining product on the brush will mess up anything else in the section where it is stored thanks to the packaging. Thanks to the inclusion of a cap, stamped with the Chanel logo on top and a protective outer tube of shiny black, the brush should last a good amount of time.

Photos courtesy of Chanel