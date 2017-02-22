Chanel Les Indispensables de L’Ete Summer 2017 Makeup Collection

The Chanel Les Indispensables de L’Ete or Chanel summer 2017 makeup collection is full of fun and richly colored additions to your current makeup stash. The colors all have an element of summer mixed into each product included in the lineup. Each of these new options will be available this summer (2017) for purchase at Chanel.com, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Harrods, Saks Fifth Avenue and Bergdorf Goodman with a lot of shimmer added here and there with an added shimmering element to them.

Chanel Les Beiges Bell Mine Powder (Limited Edition)

The Bell Mine powder is multi use and can be used to enhance or highlight, and even works as a bronzer. The powder is ideal for a custom glow over foundation as it sets makeup and provides a finish that is sheer but luminous.

• Light

• Medium Light

• Medium

• Medium Deep

• Deep

Chanel Rouge Coco Shine

The Chanel Rouge Coco Shine lipsticks now have two new shades to add to their litany of options. The high impact lip shine is also very hydrating for lips. The color goes on sheer rather than packed in. The formula featured in this collection includes intense pigments and the Hydrantedre Complex that creates the fuller look to lips along with a healthy dose of softening shine.

• 527 Golden Sun – sunny peach

• 537 Golden Sand – warm intense nude

Chanel Rouge Coco Stylo

The Chanel Rouge Coco Stylo has three new colors to choose from. The stylo is the easily adjustable, on-the-go lip-gloss option. The lip care that comes with using this product includes not only the rich and innovative lip color, but also features Apple Seed Extract, Jojoba Oil, Coconut oil and silk powders to nourish lips. Most importantly the stylo comes with a healthy dose of pigment for a lip-gloss.

• 207 Sepia – intense bronzey chocolate

• 217 Panorama – soft beige

• 227 Esquisse – coral pink

Chanel Inimitable Waterproof Mascara

The Inimitable waterproof mascara is designed to volumize lashes, improve separation and add noticeable length and curl to them. The formula is very complimentary; in a deep black color with Pro Vitamin B5 to keep lashes looking healthy, soft and luxurious rather than brittle.

Chanel Long Lasting Eyeliner Waterproof

The two new eyeliner shades, Horizon and Terra Rossa are designed to look rich with a single sweep across the lids. They will look fantastic in an understated capacity but can certainly handle a dramatic eyeliner design as well. Thanks to the formula you can expect it to stay until you are ready to wash it off.

Chanel Le Vernis

The new shades of Chanel Le Vernis nail polish are dynamic to say the least. The colors have a serious pop to them and are sure to be noticed with the milky opaqueness creating a stable color base for three of the new shades of an orange, a peach and a pink. The real star is the deep stormy grey with the green shimmer built in.

• 560 Coquillage – bold, milky orange

• 562 Coralium – milky coral

• 564 Sea Whip – milky pink

• 558 Sargasso – grey with blue-green shimmer

