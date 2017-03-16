Chanel Ombre Première Summer 2017 Eyeshadow Collection

The Chanel Ombre Premiere summer 2017 eyeshadow collection features an array of iridescent colors in both a cream shadow and pressed eyeshadow option. As soon as the products hit Chanel.com, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Harrods, Saks Fifth Avenue and Bergdorf Goodman, you’ll have a myriad of shades to experiment with and come up with sensual day and dramatic night looks.

The color options for the Chanel cream eyeshadows feature 8 new individual colors in perfect little clear pots with an applicator and a shiny black twist on lid with the Chanel logo centered on the top. The Chanel powder eyeshadow comes in sixteen new eye-enhancing colors, each placed in a mini compact with applicator tools placed neatly alongside the powder in the Chanel stamped shiny black clamshell compact.

Working as the face of this eye-adorning collection is actress Kristen Stewart. The Chanel Ombre Premiere summer 2017 eyeshadow collection features photos of Kristen Stewart with an incredible blazing shade of shimmering electric blue painted far and wide around her eyes. Other rich shades of copper and stormy grey, silver and even a rich total black are available and ready for use as soon as the international launch dates are released.

Though the launch of the Chanel Ombre Premiere eyeshadow collection has been announced by Chanel, we have not yet been granted a launch date unfortunately. What we have been granted are photos of the astounding array of colors that will be provided to make up lovers and MUAs.

The colors include neutrals that will flatter every skin tone universally, and extend into bright and shimmering options of rich brilliant color. The collection overall was designed to be able to blend them, mix them or match them as per the personal preference of the wearer with any other option within the collection for a perfect finish.

The collection is designed to inspire the creation of new looks and new colors, unleashing creative options that will work stunningly with anything else you may like to wear. These shadows are to be the new standard for Chanel’s eyeshadows and perhaps further out in a larger ripple with other makeup companies.

The pots of cream shadow feature a formula that effectively melts the color onto eyes for a smooth, even finish that makes the most of the mother of pearl particles included in the formula. This pearlescent hue strongly resembles an ombre style thanks to the manner in which the light is refracted off the eyelids.

The light refracting infusion of mother of pearl works within a few shades of the powder shadow in the same way for the same incredible appeal, just in a different method of application. The creation of these powders was brilliantly done by Lucia Pica who is Chanel’s Global Creative Makeup and Color Designer.

The range of colors is intriguing and we will see a good number of wearable options and makeup tutorials and hopefully even face charts for us to follow along with.

Photos courtesy of Chanel