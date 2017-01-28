Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss Spring 2017 Makeup Collection

Chanel is always widely received as an incredible brand with great offerings each season. The Chanel Rouge Coco Glass spring 2017 makeup collection contains a ton of new colors that will work on almost any skin tone. The products become internationally available at Chanel.com, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Harrods, Saks Fifth Avenue and Bergdorf Goodman starting from February 2017.

All of the colors included in the collection are so beautiful that a great many makeup lovers are making space in their makeup bags. Like other Chanel collections, it is highly anticipated as a whole collection, but with a range of 24 shades of lip-glosses there are already people picking out their favorites and putting them on their ‘MUST-HAVE’ list.

Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss Top Coat ($30.00) (Limited Edition)

We have top coats for manicure designs, so Chanel decided it was high time to introduce its lip-gloss top coats that you can wear over any type of lipstick form this collection or from your makeup bag.

• 778 Caviar – darkening black

• 776 Impulsion – brightening orange

• 774 Excitation – sparkling gold

Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss ($30.00)

Each of the provided lip products is designed to make your lips healthier as you wear them, not just to look pretty. They are also all designed to plump your lips as well, but these amazing options do not cause any discomfort while wearing them.

Sadly for people with coconut allergies, these are not going to work, but for everyone else the new formula for these moisturizing lip-glosses include Coconut oil, a Hydraboost complex, Peptides and Vitamin E. The result is a high gloss, non-sticky formula with a serious punch of color.

• 712 Melted Honey

• 714 Caresse (Limited Edition)

• 716 Caramel

• 119 Bourgeoisie

• 722 Noce Moscata

• 724 Burnt Sugar

• 726 Icing

• 728 Rose Pulpe

• 172 Tendresse

• 736 Douceur

• 738 Amuse-Bouche

• 742 Fragola (Limited Edition)

• 744 Subtil

• 166 Physical

• 748 Nectar

• 752 Bitter Orange

• 754 Opulence

• 756 Chilli

• 106 Amarena

• 762 Heart Beat

• 764 Confusion

• 766 Caractere

• 768 Decadent

• 772 Epique

Chanel Rouge Coco ($37.00)

Also included in the Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss spring 2017 makeup collection are 4 shades of Rouge Coco lipstick, 2 new tones of Rouge Coco Stylo and 4 Le Vernish nail polish shades. The Rouge Coco lipsticks contain Jojoba butter, Mimosa Butter, Silicone and Sunflower wax as well as deeply rich color pigments that create a lightweight, comfortable finish with a lot of color. All the four shades are stunning, highly pigmented and easy to apply.

• 464 Jackie (Limited Edition)

• 466 Carmen

• 468 Michele

• 470 Marthe

Chanel Rouge Coco Stylo ($37.00)

The Rouge Coco Stylos are designed to be the perfect mix between a lip-gloss and a lipstick, providing a high shine gloss with the rich color of a lipstick. The Stylos have a formula that includes coconut oil, silk powder and beeswax to create the incredible moisturizing, long wear, rich color and plumping effect. They work similarly to the lipsticks with the twist up action, but feature a click so you only twist up what you need.

• 222 Fiction

• 224 Memoire

Chanel Le Vernis ($28.00)

The additional shades of Le Vernish nail polish options feature not only the great color, but also the new formula that improves the health, strength and overall quality of your nails. The formula features Bioceramides and Ceramides to improve your nail health. The color is long-wear with true color that is a gift of a find for anyone.

• 566 Washed Denim

• 568 Tulle (Limited Edition)

• 570 Androgyne

• 572 Emblematique

Photos courtesy of Chanel