Chanel’s Fall 2017 Makeup Collection is a Californian Travel Diary

Chanel’s Fall 2017 makeup line was inspired by the beauties of California. The 21-piece collection is called Travel Diary. Lucia Pica is the global creative makeup and color designer of Chanel and the one behind this makeup collection. The young makeup artist decided to go on a road trip down the Californian coast in October 2015 and ended up in Big Sur. This is where she found the inspiration for Chanel’s latest collection.

“I left knowing what I had to get, but after the first day, everything started to look very similar and I started getting a little nervous. What is this collection going to look like?’ because I was only seeing a few colors. But then the night started to come and there was an explosion of color.”- Lucia told Rafinery29.

That unexpected trip resulted with a wonderful line that features earthy colors. The palette of the collection was inspired by the amazing Californian sunsets, the shades of the ocean, the sandy beaches, and wild flowers. The two most vivid colors in the line are orange and navy, that many women don’t dare to use when it comes to makeup. But Lucia Pica wants to change that. The collection includes two creamy eye shadows, one is navy blue and the other one brownish. The collection also features two eyeshadow palettes with four different shades in each. Among other things, you will be able to get a face palette, lipsticks, and a nail polish.

“There was this whole process of discovering the landscape and feeling the mood, but then going into the details of certain things and looking for the pairings that nature was doing. I not only discovered new colors but new ways of putting them together.”- Pica explains.

Lucia presented photographs that were made during the trip by her friend Max Fargo and a limited-edition book. The videographer Clara Cullen made a short film, that will help you learn and understand how to use the products. The video will be featured at the Chanel boutiques.

On July 12, Chanel organized a party to celebrate the new makeup collection and to honor Lucia Pica. The event happened at the Capo restaurant in Santa Monica. Many celebrity guests such as Amber Valletta, Kelly Sawyer, Rowan Blanchard, Laura Mulleavy, and Yara Shahidi showed up to support the fabulous artist. The collection will be available starting from August 2. You will be able to buy the products online at chanel.com or at Chanel’s boutiques.

