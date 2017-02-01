Charlotte Gainsbourg Designs a NARS Makeup Collection

The new face of NARS Cosmetics is Charlotte Gainsbourg, an interesting British French actress and singer who also helped design an exclusive NARS makeup collection for summer 2017. This celebrity collaboration is causing quite the stir, as hoped for and likely expected. The limited edition Charlotte Gainsbourg for NARS makeup collection will launch later in the spring with 18 different eye, cheek and lip products to play with rumors of a brand new product as well.

An actual new product from NARS that is a complete innovation, unseen or used by fans is causing just as much of a stir as the overall collaboration is. The focus on pink lips and charcoal eyes is the personal beauty ideal of the new face of the upcoming Charlotte Gainsbourg for NARS makeup collection.

The makeup products from the Charlotte Gainsbourg x NARS collaboration are set to hit the NARS boutiques on April 15th and Sephora on May 1st. While many are happy about the collaboration, some may wonder why Charlotte Gainsbourg? Well as a double threat actress and singer she has six albums and 50 plus films under her name. According to François Nars there was great chemistry and she is an admirable character.

Nars met Charlotte two years ago on set for a shoot and had it in his mind that he wanted to work with her in the future. That goal is now a reality and everyone can benefit from the creation of new options. He went on to say: “She’s an incredibly charming and giving person with an instinctive taste and style. I admire her for building a career with no compromise, no limits, and totally dedicating herself to it.”

As details continue to be revealed about the upcoming Charlotte Gainsbourg x NARS 2017 makeup collection, it is apparent that Gainsbourg herself is equally as enamored with François Nars and is as happy with NARS Cosmetics as many of us, which is not a surprise at all. How does anyone really dislike NARS Cosmetics?

Although expectations are very high, this is based mostly on the history behind each of the options they have offered for so long. The Charlotte Gainsbourg for NARS spring 2017 makeup collection is expected to contain options within it as favorable as the NARS Orgasm blush – the much celebrated and likely favorite product of many. This blush has won multiple Best of titles since 2008, so plenty of expectations for this collection are at hand.

Most importantly though, the idea of something completely new is the only thing capable of being as popular as the collection as a whole. The concept of new will always be intriguing and enticing and here, especially with NARS Cosmetics as the creator, is doubly so. This is just honestly exciting all the way around, so let’s all keep our eyes out for more information!

