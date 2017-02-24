Charlotte Tilbury Introduces Dry, Reusable Sheet Masks

Charlotte Tilbury has an innovative new face sheet mask that is nothing short of amazing. As of March 2017, you can purchase the Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask at CharlotteTilbury.com, as well as Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom and Selfridges.

The Charlotte Tilbury sheet mask is designed in such a way that it uses a built-in technological 5 Skin Solution IQ to provide your skin with the ingredients it needs. I do not know how exactly that works, but it seems to be an amazing development in skin care. No more custom mix and matching to counter balance certain issues without being concerned about creating new ones. No more searching out specific sheet masks that will offer one benefit above others, treat one issue or multiple issues. Just this one mask and you are good to go.

First and foremost the Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask works! The shet mask will steadily and slowly immerse your skin with the ingredients applicable to the condition and needs of your skin. The effects of this revolutionary mask last for a period up to eight hours. Eight hours of fully revitalized and well hydrated skin from 15 minutes of wearing a dry mask.

Of the users polled, over 90% agreed that their skin was, in fact, more hydrated and definitely felt smoother, and 85% of the users agreed that their skin was visibly brighter as well. Reduced wrinkles were reported by 70% of the users, and more than 70% agreed that their facial contours are lifted post use. These are excellent numbers and a great set of opinions from people who have actually used the mask, as well as the benefits they saw from using it.

Secondly, the mask is wallet friendly. Because the sheet mask is dry, it is anti-bacterial, which makes it safe to reuse up to three times. On top of everything else the mask is user friendly. The mask attaches to the face, stretching comfortably tough over skin via loops that slip over the ears.

Once the mask is on, massage it into your skin for just a few minutes, quickly and easily. Then you just go about your business for 15 minutes – no muss, no fuss, no worries of the mask rubbing off on anything else generally associated with cream or oil masks. No concerns about the mask being too runny or sliding off as with other sheet masks. The 15 minutes will fly by and then you can take it off, put it away and save it for another day.

Currently the Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask is set to be priced at $22 for an individual mask and a multi pack option is set to retail at $80 for 4 masks. So you are able to get 3 uses of this amazing mask for $22 or 12 uses for $80.

Photos courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury