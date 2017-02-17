Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is a proud wife and mother from London, England who also happens to love coming up with some rather awesome beauty kits. Her latest endeavor is in the form of a supermodel brow lift kit that she assures on her Twitter account will “give you an instant, natural facelift!” Already available on an international basis through her website CharlotteTilbury.com, as well as Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom and Selfridges, the Charlotte Tilbury spring 2017 Supermodel Brow Lift collection seems to include all the items one may require to possess supermodel-style perfect brows and full lashes.

Since brows can either make or break a beauty look, it is definitely a kit to look into. Tilbury calls it a “browformation” but we will simply say that you will love what you get out of this collection. Those obsessed with the perfect brow are already flocking to the stores to grab the 5-piece kit.

The pieces included in the Charlotte Tilbury spring 2017 Supermodel Brow Lift collection come in lovely shades meant to enhance your features. It is classy and lovely without looing overdone. What we find in the kit are:

Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Brow Gel ($22.50)

We can grab the new sculpt and shade gel that has been enriched with an elasticizing wax as well as vitamin E, made to glide on smoothly with its micro-fine precision brush, shading and grooming each strand for that flawless finale. There are 3 shades – Brigitte, Cara, and Linda – as well as a sculpting gel within this category.

Charlotte Tilbury Brow Lift Three Way Shape, Lift & Shade Eyebrow Pencil ($30.00)

The creamy pencil shade allows one to square off the brows at the inner corners, fill in arches and draw ends. It has a fine point and shape brush, the latter meant to refine the look by removing extra color. The lift sponge tip gives a much-needed highlight to the brow bone for a better arch illusion. There are three shades to this as well with more female names, including Brooke S, Cara D, and Grace K.

Charlotte Tilbury Full Flat Lashes 5 Star Mascara ($29.00)

We also get a mascara for the eyes that has a five-groove brush meant to add in the optimal amount of the product on your lashes, pushing up and out with every stroke as Tilbury claims. The bristles are fine-tipped in order to get o every single one of the strands, while the added gloss gives the volume you desire to your lashes. Definitely a perfect flutter! There is only one shade to the mascara and that is Glossy Black.

Charlotte Tilbury Life Changing Lashes Eyelash Curler ($22.00)

With quite the name to the product, this lash curler is meant to elongate lashes as it pushes up, while opening up the eyes for a more wakeful look.

Charlotte Tilbury The Retoucher Conceal & Treat Stick ($35.00)

The final item in the kit is inspired by a professional photographer’s magic retoucher pen. It is meant to make imperfections all but disappear with just a touch, while keeping skin hydrated and plump for that perfectly luminous natural finish. There is a black tea derivative included that uses the rich vitamins to fill in hollow skin grooves for that seamless smooth visage.

Photos courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury