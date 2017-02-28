Christian Louboutin Les Yeux Noirs Spring 2017 Collection

The Christian Louboutin Les Yeux Noirs spring 2017 makeup collection is all about creating dramatic eyes, and it will fortunately be available on the Christian Louboutin website on March 23rd, 2017, as well as on Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter and Neiman Marcus. Distribution will be very tight though, with the points of sale hovering around 40 locations worldwide.

Though initially Christian Louboutin is associated with shoes, the brand has been expanding for about three years to include cosmetics options. In this case, this is the launch of the cosmetics collection developed by Christian Louboutin that translates to ‘Dark Eyes’ and will focus on the windows to the soul with a richly colored four-product collection designed to boost and highlight the eyes.

Christian Louboutin Beauté refers to the Les Yeux Noirs collection for dramatic eye makeup that includes a mascara, liner, eye and brow definer. Check out the products below – the aptly named Lash Amplifying Lacquer, Luminous Ink Liner, Velvet Eye Definer, and Brow Definer.

According to the Christian Louboutin Beauté press release, “The designer delved further into the symbolism of ancient Egypt– a place and culture that constantly feeds his imagination—for the creation of the remarkable packaging: the Egyptian motifs of lotus flower petals and obelisks meld with Art Deco geometry to create these modern objets d’arts.”

Every look is powerful and incredibly enticing. As envisioned by Christian Louboutin, each of the makeup looks shown was inspired by a style of Indian dance drama known as Kathakali. Kathakali is highly stylized classical Indian performance art and as such the makeup would be equally dramatic and stunningly beautiful. Typically, the artistic element would include not only dramatic makeup, but also face masks, elaborate costumes and a lot of emoting through the facial expressions.

The face of this collection is French triple threat Sonia Ben Ammar. It is both odd and unfortunate that the Christian Louboutin Les Yeux Noirs collection, for all its drama and amazing color and details and depth, will not include any eyeshadows! Fortunately, the general manager of Christian Louboutin Beauté has stated that “at some point” the brand will in fact produce eyeshadow options, just not right now.

Christian Louboutin Oeil Vinyle Luminous Ink Liner ($75.00)

The Luminous Ink Liner is designed to be luxurious and provide a lacquered finish. It comes in a sleek bottle with a studded geometric design, which includes a long handle, and a thin brush that is perfect for precision work and will be available in three different shades. The bottles are beautiful, and the available colors are red, teal and black, each rich and deeply pigmented.

• Khol – black

• Rouge Louboutin – red

• Lady Twist – teal

Christian Louboutin Les Yeux Noirs Lash Amplifying Lacquer ($70.00)

This mascara has a flake-resistant and water-resistant formula that features super-saturated color. As icing on the proverbial cake, the packaging for this amazing mascara is a stunning unique brass mascara container. The wand is a stylized short brush that applies the mascara beautifully to evenly place the luminous mascara that dries with a patent leather shine. The two available colors are a deep black dubbed Khol, and a rich color named Sevillana, which is a sunning burgundy.

Christian Louboutin Oeil Velours Velvet Eye Definer ($40.00)

Each precision-tip Oeil Velours Velvet Eye Definer eyeliner has a creamy formula that deposits bright, rich color very smoothly. Each of the five different shades is incredibly impressive and bright.

• Khol – black

• Zoulou – auburn

• Fierce – plum

• Deep Teal – peacock blue

• Hot Chick – yellow

Christian Louboutin Oeil Velours Brow Definer ($40.00)

Each brow pencil features a spoolie on one end and the smoothly applying brow pencil on the other. The smooth finish lasts all day and is detailed. There are four shades available – Blonde, Brunette, Auburn, and Taupe.

Photos courtesy of Christian Louboutin