The new Christian Louboutin Metalinude 2017 collection adds three new shades of lipstick and nail color to the mix. The heavily ornamented packaging is as stunning as ever from top to bottom before you even get to the pretty new shades inside. The collection is scheduled to hit the beauty counters and online shelves at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter and Neiman Marcus on May 1, 2017.

The additions to the collection are designed to work cohesively with Christian Louboutin’s accessory collection for spring/summer 2017, which was full of dream worthy shoes and bags. The poudre glitter pumps and latte patent and metal leather heels as well as the nude patent calfskin clutches are all imitated through the shades of Loubilaque lipstick.

Overall the name of the collection – Metalinude is incredibly accurate. The name causes your mind to prepare and expect something similar to a liquid metal – the product does not disappoint.

Christian Louboutin Loubilaque Lipstick

Each shade of Loubilaque lipstick has a warm tone with shades that are considered to be universally flattering in a softer metallic. The shimmer is outstandingly complemented by the mirror-like finish of these metallic nudes designed to perfectly flatter summer tanned skin.

Christian Louboutin’s vision of beauty is objet d’art, thus the ornate packaging. The bottle of Loubilaque lipsticks is all adorned with a pattern similar to scales designed to evoke the tail of a mermaid built into the thick glass tube. The patter seems to actually catch and reflect even more light and complement every shade in every bottle.

The top looks for all intents and purposes, like a crown for another ornate yet intricate design element, topped with a ring. The ring will allow you to string the Loubilaque lipsticks together for safekeeping or carry it with you like a jewelry piece so you are ready for touchups when you need to be.

Christian Louboutin Metalinude Nail Color

The limited edition collection of Metalinude nail colors is definitely designed after and inspired by the Christian Louboutin poudre colored patent leather shoes, and each shade is equally magnificent. The formula is heavily pigmented allowing for an incredible deposit of color and a finished look with only two coats of the nail color.

The finish with these nail polish shades is super glossy and the shades themselves are incredibly shimmery. The packaging is as impressive as one would expect from Louboutin, with the standard multifaceted glass bottle and an elegantly long and tapered cap that was reportedly inspired by the art of calligraphy.

The realness of the look of liquid metal is no underestimation by any means; you nearly expect it to be at an elevated temperature it looks so much like a molten liquid. The Metalinude nail color also comes in a matching metal box, with a ton of texture.

Photos courtesy of Christian Louboutin