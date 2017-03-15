There Is a New Chubby Mermaid Makeup Brush for Real Mermaids

The mermaid trend will never really go away – most of us have been on board since watching The Little Mermaid, and some of us have wanted to be part of that world for far longer. Mermaid lore is much loved and appreciated, and geniuses are now providing us with extra options to incorporate the love of mermaids and oceans into our daily lives. Now we have mermaid makeup brushes that are so incredible I immediately went and pre-ordered 3 in matte black (my mother and sister are both MUAs and went nuts when they saw them).

The mermaid makeup brushes are multi-purpose makeup tools that are so cool that it is hard to describe them as anything less than incredible. These makeup brushes are the dream come true for the mermaid trend and were designed by Australian company Mermaid Salon. The brushes come in matte black, rose gold and silver, but for me, nothing is better than black.

The mermaid makeup brushes look like chubby mermaid tails and when ordered from Mermaid Salon, they come with an incredible promotion that more than doubles the value of the order. Mermaid Salon has been offering a free liquid lipstick (with a value of $22) with the purchase of each pre order for a $16 Chubby Mermaid makeup brush.

The use of the brushes is designed similar to a multi tool. The chubby mermaid brush can be used for highlighting, blending in contour and applying powder foundation. The fact that most makeup brushes that are of good quality and higher start at $20 a piece is not lost on anyone; these brushes are very cool and practically priced.

Not only is the pricing good and the aesthetic amazing, but the brushes are vegan – so, you know, no mermaids or other living creatures were harmed to make these brushes.

The cute factor is evident, the pricing is fantastic and the vegan status makes them guilt free, the only drawback being that they are so popular that you have to pre order them if you want them. I am certain they are worth it, but I am the impatient sort; I just ordered mine and I already want it so I can use it now.

Once the Chubby Mermaid makeup brushes start hitting the homes of those who ordered them, those who just want something pretty for their collection and those mermaids who like the thought of seeing their true selves reflected in their accessories as well as everyone in between will continue to snap these up as they can.

The trend is hot, and so these will continue to rise in popularity, and I don’t see these brushes taking a dive in popularity at any point in the near future.

Photos courtesy of @mermaid_salon