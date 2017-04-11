The Clarins Sunkissed Hale D’Ete summer 2017 makeup collection features a set of bronze gold, orange and red-themed palm-motif packaging and rich summery bronze and copper shades. Available for purchase online at Clarins.com, Nordstrom and Sephora starting from April, the collection is definitely about creating that summery glow and perfectly highlighting one’s face in a way that complements a natural tan.

The design of the products is ingenious and the packaging is luxe, the design pressed into the powders repeating the pattern from the packaging. Overall the collection looks good and inviting before you press any of it onto your skin. The whole collection itself is designed to look sun-kissed with shades of gold and bronze located not only within the palette powders and liners, but also in the packaging.

Clarins Sunkissed Hale D’Ete Bronzing and Blush Compact (Limited Edition)

The limited edition bronzing and blush compact has three matte bronzers and a coral toned, iridescent blush pressed into the compact in a stacked design. This quartet of powders is pressed with the same motif that is found on the outside of the compact for continuity and style. It’s these designs that make the first swipe on a pressed powder the best and the way that everything within the compact is stacked makes for easy application on the go.

Clarins 4-Colour Eyeshadow Palette (Limited Edition)

The eyeshadow palette was inspired and designed after a golden sunset, thus the colors inside are orange, bronze, gold and beige. The shades go on super soft and smooth with just the right amount of shimmering color deposited onto the eyelids. The eyeshadow palette comes with a small double-ended sponge applicator and a matching golden palm design on the outside.

• Sunkissed – beige, gold, bright tangerine, bronze

Clarins Crayon Yeux Waterproof Eye Pencils (Limited Edition)

The metallic colored waterproof eye pencils are the best things in the collection in my opinion. The shades are glittery and metallic coming in gold and copper respectively. The eye pencils are soft, smoothly transferring the pigmented line of color from the pencil to the eyelid.

The pigments are serious, showing up on every skin tone and beautifully catching the light without the need to be pressed in. The waterproof eyeliner is also double ended, containing a smudger to finish off the look.

Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oils

The Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oils are getting four new shades released for the summer 2017 and each one is permanent. Each of the oils is nourishing and helps promote a healthy pucker thank to the inclusion of organic jojoba, hazelnut oil and mirabelle oil.

The Honey Glam and Tangerine are right on trend with the rest of the Clarins Sukissed Hale D’Ete summer 2017 makeup collection offerings. Honey Glam even has gold flecks in it that give your lips an extra shimmer to go with the nourishing shine.

Photos courtesy of Clarins