Clinique Crayola Lip Crayons for Spring 2017

Clinique’s Crayola lip crayons for spring 2017 are incredibly cute, nourishing and easy to apply. They come in a variety of sets, each limited edition, each already highly sought after and each already available for purchase on Clinique.com, but also at Selfridges, Nordstrom and Sephora. The Clinique Crayola lip colors will be available for purchase in February 2017 at all of the Clinique counters in the UK.

Anyone who ever loved their Crayolas and wished, crossed fingers or bet on their luck to have an adult makeup version have had their dreams come true. Clinique has actually partnered with well-beloved Crayola to create the colorful limited edition Clinique Chubby Sticks for lips.

The 10 available limited edition shades come in tones that include rich reds, pinks and purples with the distinctive and instantly recognizable Crayola logo as well. Some of the shades are recognizable Crayola shades like Tickle Me Pink. Even more exciting, Crayola’s Vice President, Warren Schorr, recently said in an interview that Crayola would be announcing more collaborations of a similar nature through 2017 and 2018.

Each of the sets offers a combination of the moisturizing lip balms in an assortment of colors, offering you the opportunity to get more of the colors you want and less of those you don’t. Though if you are the adventurous type and you just want them all, you can get them all with the collection of minis.

The Clinique lip crayons deposit color smoothly and evenly while providing moisture and nourishing your lips with both mango butter and shea butter for healthier, smoother, softer lips. Check out all the options below!

Clinique Crayola 8 Minis Set ($49.50) (Limited Edition)

This set includes a combination of 8 different moisturizing lip color balms, 3 of which are the intense richer colored versions. These are mini versions of the full size chubby Clinique Crayola lip crayons, but it’s the best way to get your hands on nearly the complete set of color options to try in one fell swoop. In the set you get:

• Chubby Stick Intense™ Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Brick Red

• Chubby Stick™ Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Wild Strawberry

• Chubby Stick™ Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Mango Tango

• Chubby Stick™ Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Melon

• Chubby Stick™ Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Mauvelous

• Chubby Stick™ Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Pink Sherbert

• Chubby Stick Intense™ Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Fuzzy Wuzzy

• Chubby Stick Intense™ Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Red Violet

Clinique Crayola 4 Minis Set ($25.00) (Limited Edition)

The four-shade mini set has 2 sheer colors (Mauvelous and Melon) and 2 intense rich colors (Brick Red and Fuzzy Wuzzy) and all of them are stunning once applied.

Clinique Crayola Chubby Sticks for Lips ($17.00) (Limited Edition)

The Clinique Crayola Chubby Sticks for lips come in 7 sheer but richly tinted colors. Featured in these are the Tickle Me Pink, Razzmatazz and Mauvelous shades.

• Wild Strawberry

• Razzmatazz

• Mauvelous

• Mango Tango

• Melon

• Pink Sherbet

• Tickle Me Pink

Clinique Crayola Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Color Balm ($17.00) (Limited Edition)

The Intense Moisturizing Lip Color balm by Clinique and Crayola come in the vibrant shades Red Violet, Brick Red and Fuzzy Wuzzy.

