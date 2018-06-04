Colorful Makeup Looks to Rock at A Summer Party

Every summer brings new colorful trends in the world of makeup. If you are attending a party where you want to stand out, we have an idea or two. Starting with rainbow lids, glittery eyeshadows, bold lipsticks, it’s all about including color. This is the season when you can experiment, then why not try something new. We bring you a roundup of super-cool makeup looks to steal.

Matching orange with bold royal blue will be one of the biggest makeup trends for this summer. This look will get you party-ready in only minutes.