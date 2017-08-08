Perfumes & Makeup

ColourPop Is Coming To Sephora

By Updated on

The popular fast cosmetic internet brand ColourPop will be sold at Sephora starting from November. The California based brand launched in 2014 and since then is everyone’s favorite affordable beauty brand. The brand offers an insane range of lipsticks, eyeshadows, highlighters, concealers, blushes, makeup brushes and more. It’s safe to say that ColourPop Cosmetics changed the world of drugstore makeup. ColourPop became appealing to the customers because of its trendy products and unbeatable prices. The cosmetic company offers a huge variety of highly pigmented eyeshadows in different finishes for only $5 and lipsticks in many colors and finishes for only $6. The company promised that they will keep the affordable prices and they will keep surprising us with innovative products.

ColourPop is Coming At Sephora eyeshadows
Photo By @makeup.just.for.fun/Instagram
ColourPop is Coming At Sephora Lippie Stix
Photo By #my.makeup.vanity/Instagram

“The one thing you can always count on from ColourPop is change. We want to evolve the model of how brands and retailers work together, how the two entities partner to explore initiatives and programs, bring speed and flexibility to the platform, and provide the consumer an experience, value, and product that is unrivaled. We are proud to partner with Sephora, who shares our vision for revolution, not evolution. We will deliver original products that have unprecedented, unparalleled, and unwavering value to the consumer. We are redefining what luxury means in beauty; it’s no longer defined by price point, ” said Laura Nelson in a statement, the co-founder, and president of Seed Beauty which is ColourPop’s parent company.

ColourPop is Coming At Sephora
Photo Courtesy of @colourpopcosmetics/Instagram
ColourPop is Coming At Sephora eyeshadows
Photo By @makeup.just.for.fun/Instagram

Just for the records Seed Beauty is also a parent company to Kylie Cosmetics and from recently to KKW Beauty. ColourPop and its parent company are both cruelty-free and don’t support animal testing. ColourPop focuses on fast production and constantly drops new products. In order to make room for the new products, ColourPop often times produces limited edition products. This means that if you fall in love with a specific product, you better purchase it like there is no tomorrow. ColourPop also partners with the biggest beauty influencers and makes cute budget-friendly limited edition makeup collections.

ColourPop is Coming At Sephora crushed crystal collection
Photo Courtesy of @colourpopcosmetics/Instagram
ColourPop is Coming At Sephora eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks
Photo Courtesy of @colourpopcosmetics/Instagram

This is the first time for the internet-only brand to launch in store. Although Sephora is well known for selling high-quality products at a higher price range, ColourPop definitely deserves a spot on its shelves. ColourPop hasn’t revealed the exact products that Sephora will carry, but they added that customers should expect a bunch of Sephora-exclusive products. The brand’s products will still be available on colourpop.com but if you decide to purchase them at your local Sephora you could get Beauty Insider points for your purchase.

ColourPop is Coming At Sephora pastel green nail polish
Photo By @mimera929/Instagram
ColourPop is Coming At Sephora eyeshadows
Photo By @makeup.just.for.fun/Instagram

