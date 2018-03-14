Perfumes & Makeup

Colourpop to Drop Spring Butterfly-Themed Collection

The game-changer in the beauty industry Colourpop Cosmetics is treating us with yet another insanely cute collection. Dubbed Butterfly collection, the latest Colourpop drop is inspired by spring’s most vibrant colors and, of course, butterflies. The affordable brand that managed to join the high-end Sephora family made sure to make their latest makeup set irresistible. The packaging is a real treat for the eyes. The sets come in foldable yellow and white boxes with colorful butterflies on it. In fact, every single product is packed in a butterfly-themed cute box. Altogether it seems that Colourpop made the must-have spring makeup collection.

_____Colourpop to Drop Butterfly Themed Spring Collection close up packaging

The Butterfly collection will include 14 new Super Shock eyeshadows. These $5 wonders are what put the brand on the makeup map in first place, so if you haven’t tried them yet, now is a perfect time. The new brightly-hued eyeshadows range from soft peach and pink tones to vibrant ocean-blue and rich orange with gold glitter. According to first look at the collection, the eyeshadows will come in a matte and shimmery finish. Colourpop is one of the brands that really leaves you space to experiment with color. Their affordable prices and extensive shade range is a dream come true for everyone who likes to ball on a budget.

Colourpop to Drop Butterfly Themed Spring Collection Super Shock Eyeshadows

Next, the Butterfly Collection features 8 new Lux lipsticks and 6 new Lippie Stix. When the company launched their Lux lipsticks, the definition of a luxury tradition lipstick changed forever. For only $7, Colourpop offered a high-quality lipstick with stars engraved on it and packed in a luxury gold bullet. The entire concept looks very expensive and great testimonials about it are all over the internet. Now Colourpop is adding 8 new spring colors to its Lux Lipstick range. In the pictures released by the brand, we can spot a few soft, universally flattering shades with peach and rose tone. Next, there are pink, fuchsia and coral tones perfect for the upcoming hot months.

Colourpop to Drop Butterfly Themed Spring Collection Lux Lipsticks

The brand’s infamous Lippie Stix will come in six brand new shades that will get you ready for spring. All six of them are on the bright side with colors such hot coral red and vivid orange.

Colourpop to Drop Butterfly Themed Spring Collection Lippie Stixs

Lastly, the collection will include three new Face Duos. Judging by the pictures, the Lippie Stixs and the Super Shock Eyeshadows will also come in sets of 6. The collection will drop on March 15 at 10 AM PST. Colourpop is available in both Sephora and Ulta, but the brand still hasn’t revealed whether the Butterfly collection will be available in these stores.

Colourpop to Drop Butterfly Themed Spring Collection full collection

Photo Credit: @colourpopcosmetics/Instagram

Beauty Tips Gallery Perfumes & Makeup Trends

Perfumes & Makeup

Perfumes & Makeup

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup Video

Celebrities Video

