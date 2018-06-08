ColourPop to Launch 42 Shades of Foundation & More

Great news for all the beauty lovers out there! The beloved affordable makeup brand ColourPop has a few new very exciting products up its sleeve. The beauty company is known for its high-quality products that come with a very reasonable price tag. The brand has launched a wide range of products so far, but never a foundation. Fans have been impatiently waiting for ColourPop’s foundation and it’s finally happening! The brand is about to launch the No Filter Complexion Collection that among other things includes whopping 42 shades of foundation. Even high-end makeup brands don’t offer such a wide shade range!



ColourPop’s new filter concealer is already a best-seller, especially after the brand introduced more shades. The brand is again prioritizing inclusivity with their foundation launch. Besides the inclusive foundation range, the new No Filter Complexion Collection will include three loose setting powders, six matte powders, and two foundation brushes. The long-anticipated ColourPop foundation will cost only $12. The loose setting powders, as well as the matte ones, are $9 each. The foundation brushes will cost $8 and $9. As you can see the prices are another reason to be super-excited about the No Filter Complexion Collection. All of the new releases come in a cute packaging, recognizable for the brand.

According to the brand, the new No Filter foundation provides a medium-to-full coverage and natural matte finish. The product has a lightweight, oil-free, long-wearing formula with soft blur technology. The soft blurring pigment technology is what will help you achieve a flawless “no-filter-needed” look. The pressed powders are also formulated with the brand’s soft blurring technology. The product is designed to absorb the extra oil and prevent the skin from creasing of caking. The loose setting powders are lightweight and promise to set your makeup for all-day wear. ColourPop did a photo-test on the product and according to the brand there is “zero flashback to keep your IG game strong.”

ColourPop’s No Filter Complexion Collection is set to drop on June 14 at 10 AM PST. This is the first ever foundation launch for the popular brand, so fans will for sure set their alarms on June 14. For now, you can shop the collection on the brand’s website. Colourpop has yet to announce if the No Filter Complexion collection will be available at Ulta or Sephora. Hopefully, they’ll bring the products in-store so customers can easily find their foundation and powder match.