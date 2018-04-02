Perfumes & Makeup

The festival season is slowly approaching, so it’s time to get your outfits and makeup looks in line. Nothing says “party” better than colorful, daring makeup. Coachella is only weeks away – it’s officially time to get into a festive mode! Even if you are not a huge fan of colorful lids, you will be surprised at how flattering are this season’s trends. Eye makeup will be all about including vibrant shades such as blue, pink, green, purple and yellow. Thankfully, ColourPop is here with fresh new releases. The popular makeup label is launching a festival collection with 38 new products.

ColourPop to Launch a Festival Collection eyeshadows lip glosses

“Your festival essentials have arrived. 24 new pressed powder shadows in every shade under the Indio sun. Featuring vibrant shades that make a statement and warm neutrals to bring it all together. Velvety soft, super pigmented, only $4 for pan, or $5 in a compact. 14 new ultra satin lips in trendy pastels and bold pops of color to brighten up any festival ’fit. Extremely pigmented, super comfy, satin-matte finish, only $6.5. Go from poolside pre-party to under the Sahara light show.”- the brand announced.

ColourPop to Launch a Festival Collection eyeshadows

It doesn’t matter if you are heading to a spring or summer festival, or you’re just a makeup junkie, ColourPop has covered all of your needs. The festival collection is all about bold colors. Just like the brand announced, it includes several nude and neutral shades that will help you balance everything up.

While other labels release only several shades or a single eyeshadow palette, ColourPop will drop exactly 24 new pressed powder shadows. There is a gorgeous selection of both matte and shimmery hues, all highly-pigmented. These eyeshadows guarantee a statement look. The bolder side of the color range is presented with forest green, lavender, purple, coral, bold peach, yellow, blue, and orange. The other part of the selection will help you tone down your eye makeup.

ColourPop to Launch a Festival Collection eyeshadows lip glosses

The festival lineup will also feature additional 14 shades of the Ultra Satin Lips. They are mostly in the red, pink and purple range of colors. The best thing is that one lip product will cost you only $6.5.

ColourPop to Launch a Festival Collection eyeshadows

ColourPop’s festival collection will be released on April 6. You can shop every single item on their website- colourpop.com. It’s only two days away, so prepare your credit cards for some serious shopping. Considering the fact that all of the brand’s products are extremely affordable and high-quality, buying quite a lot of products seems completely reasonable.

Photo Credit: @trendmood1/Instagram

